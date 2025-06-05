Ranking Kansas Basketball's Toughest 2025-26 Nonconference Opponents
Bill Self and the Kansas Jayhawks are known for scheduling loaded nonconference slates before Big 12 play, and the upcoming season is no exception.
KU officially released its 13-game nonconference schedule this week, and it will have to face some tough opponents.
Which five contests will prove to be most challenging for the Jayhawks?
Editor's note: Kansas will participate in three games in the 2025 Players Era Festival, but the specific matchups have not been revealed yet.
5. Missouri (Dec. 7, Neutral Site)
Coming off a season where Mizzou was a No. 6 seed in the NCAA Tournament, the Tigers could take a step back this season. They lose a lot of their outside shooting production in Caleb Grill and Tamar Bates, though Dennis Gates still brought back three starters from last season. The game being played in the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City gives both schools an equal advantage, and tensions should be high between the out-of-state rivals.
4. North Carolina (Nov. 7, Road)
Much like Kansas, UNC's roster was completely revamped in the offseason. The Tar Heels will not bring back eight of their nine top scorers from the 2024-25 season, so they will rely on transfers like Kyan Evans and Henri Veesaar to make up for the roster's lost production. It will be a difficult road test for the Jayhawks, and the outcome of the game could be determined by which team has built more chemistry by that point.
3. UConn (Dec. 2, Home)
A projected top-10 team heading into the season, UConn might be the best nonconference opponent Kansas competes against. However, the game being played in Allen Fieldhouse gives the Jayhawks a massive advantage. Either way, the return of standout players like Solo Ball and Alex Karaban make the Huskies a formidable opponent.
2. NC State (Dec. 13, Road)
Will Wade has quietly assembled a terrific roster since taking over at the helm for NC State. The additions of former KU recruiting target Darrion Williams, Houston guard Terrance Arceneaux, and UNC forward Ven-Allen Lubin should give the Wolfpack a preseason top-25 ranking. This game will be one of just two true road matchups for KU in nonconference play, and it’s expected to be the toughest challenge away from home.
1. Duke (Nov. 18, Neutral Site)
Cooper Flagg is no longer in Durham, but Duke's incoming freshman class consists of the Boozer twins and 5-star recruits Nikolas Khamenia and Dame Sarr. Jon Scheyer and the Blue Devils arguably have the most talented roster in college basketball. Kansas always seems to play well in the Champions Classic, but the Jayhawks' brand-new roster will have to mesh quickly to overcome this early-season challenge.