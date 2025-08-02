KANSAS

Coaching Legend Sends Respect to Kansas’ Bill Self Amid Health Issues

The head coach of one of the most dominant programs in the Big 12 showed respect to Bill Self in an interview.

Joshua Schulman

Dec 8, 2024; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Kansas Jayhawks head coach Bill Self reacts during the first half against the Missouri Tigers at Mizzou Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
Kansas Jayhawks head coach Bill Self was hospitalized last week to undergo a procedure in which he had two stents inserted into his heart.

While the Hall of Famer is expected to make a full recovery to coach in the upcoming season, it was scary moment for college basketball fans around the country.

Several figures across the sport have sent their prayers to Coach Self. Most recently, Houston head coach Kelvin Sampson showed respect to his peer during a UH practice.

“Bill is a generational coach,” Sampson said. “That’s not an opinion, that’s a fact. He’s one of the greatest coaches in the history of our game.”

The coaching legend shared a story about the first time he met with Self on the sidelines.

“The first time I coached against Bill, he was a coach at Oral Roberts, and I was the coach at Washington State. So, I’ve been knowing Bill for 30, 40 years.”

The game he was referring to was a 1993 meeting in Self's first year as a Division I head coach. Sampson and Wazzu defeated Oral Roberts 98-50 in a blowout victory, but the two coaches still compete against each other over 30 years later.

“He’s a great coach, man. He’s been good for our game," Sampson concluded. "And I hope he coaches 10, 12 more years. But most of all, I just pray for his health and for his family.

Since Sampson took over at the helm for the Cougars in 2014, he is 3-1 against Self and the Jayhawks. Houston went 2-0 vs. Kansas in the 2024-25 season, including a heartbreaking double-overtime thriller in Allen Fieldhouse.

Sampson has consistently praised Self over the years, so it comes as no surprise to see him handling this situation with such class.

