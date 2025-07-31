Brett Yormark Issues Statement on Coaching Legends’ Health Updates
It was a scary day in the world of college basketball when Kansas Jayhawks head coach Bill Self was admitted to the hospital last Thursday.
The Hall of Famer had two stents inserted into his heart with a similar ailment that sidelined him for the 2023 Big 12 and NCAA tournaments.
While he is expected to make a full recovery, it was not the first time Self has dealt with this issue, making it all the more concerning to KU fans.
Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark recently commented on the situation in an exclusive interview with On3 insider Brett McMurphy.
"I also want to extend my best wishes to Coach Bill Self for a full and speedy recovery," Yormark said.
Additionally, Yormark released a statement about Colorado football head coach Deion Sanders, who recently underwent surgery to remove a cancerous tumor from his bladder.
"I’m incredibly relieved to hear that Coach Prime has been successfully treated and is recovering," Yormark said. "His message today encouraging everyone to be proactive with their health was inspiring, and I look forward to him being back on the sidelines this fall."
“Coach Prime and Coach Self are legends in their respective sports — but more importantly, they are exceptional human beings and impactful leaders of young men.”
Since the news about Self's health surfaced, the Jayhawks landed a commitment from Canadian point guard Nginyu Ngala on the recruiting trail, and he is already back making recruiting visits.
Even with their respective health scares, it sounds like both legendary head coaches will resume their duties this season.