KANSAS

Brett Yormark Issues Statement on Coaching Legends’ Health Updates

Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark recently commented on the health scares of two of the conference’s top coaches.

Joshua Schulman

Jul 8, 2025; Frisco, TX, USA; Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark addresses the media during the 2025 Big 12 Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images
Jul 8, 2025; Frisco, TX, USA; Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark addresses the media during the 2025 Big 12 Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images / Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images
In this story:

It was a scary day in the world of college basketball when Kansas Jayhawks head coach Bill Self was admitted to the hospital last Thursday.

The Hall of Famer had two stents inserted into his heart with a similar ailment that sidelined him for the 2023 Big 12 and NCAA tournaments.

While he is expected to make a full recovery, it was not the first time Self has dealt with this issue, making it all the more concerning to KU fans.

Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark recently commented on the situation in an exclusive interview with On3 insider Brett McMurphy.

"I also want to extend my best wishes to Coach Bill Self for a full and speedy recovery," Yormark said. 

Additionally, Yormark released a statement about Colorado football head coach Deion Sanders, who recently underwent surgery to remove a cancerous tumor from his bladder.

"I’m incredibly relieved to hear that Coach Prime has been successfully treated and is recovering," Yormark said. "His message today encouraging everyone to be proactive with their health was inspiring, and I look forward to him being back on the sidelines this fall."

“Coach Prime and Coach Self are legends in their respective sports — but more importantly, they are exceptional human beings and impactful leaders of young men.”

Since the news about Self's health surfaced, the Jayhawks landed a commitment from Canadian point guard Nginyu Ngala on the recruiting trail, and he is already back making recruiting visits.

Even with their respective health scares, it sounds like both legendary head coaches will resume their duties this season.

feed

Published
Joshua Schulman
JOSHUA SCHULMAN

A longtime Kansas basketball and football fan, Josh is at The College of New Jersey majoring in Communications and minoring in Journalism. Josh has over 1,000 published articles on KU athletics on FanSided's Through the Phog, with additional work at Pro Football Network and Last Word on Sports. In his free time, Josh often broadcasts TCNJ football games on WTSR 91.3FM.

Home/Basketball