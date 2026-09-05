Could Kansas Pursue All-ACC Transfer Malik Reneau After He Was Cleared to Play?

For several months, the Kansas basketball program has been looking to add to its roster amid the NCAA's ongoing eligibility fiasco. While the Tenth Circuit reversed a ruling that would have allowed all Class of 2022 student-athletes to become eligible, certain players are filing lawsuits in states that are looking to grant TROs (temporary restraining orders) against the NCAA.

One player who recently regained his eligibility was Miami Hurricanes forward Malik Reneau. Indiana courts successfully filed a TRO against the NCAA, making Reneau and several other players eligible.



While initial reports suggest that he will look to return to Miami, is there an outside chance that Bill Self and Kansas could pursue the 2025-26 All-ACC First Team selection?

NEWS: An Indiana court has granted a TRO for NCAA eligibility to multiple athletes, notably including Malik Reneau, per @espn pic.twitter.com/BeDUCIHNiL — The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) September 4, 2026

Is Malik Reneau an Option for Kansas Basketball?

A 6-foot-9, 238-pound forward, Reneau spent the first three years of his career at Indiana before having a career season at Miami. He averaged 18.9 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 2.1 assists while shooting 54.0% from the field, serving as the leading scorer on a 26-win Hurricanes team.



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Reneau scores the majority of his points in the paint off misses and through crafty post finishes around the rim. He also showed promise as an outside shooter, hitting around 35% of his attempts on 2.1 tries per game.



The southpaw signed an Exhibit 10 deal with the Orlando Magic in June before competing with them in the NBA Summer League. He had a breakout performance in the summer league finale, scoring all 19 of his points in the second half.

Jan 24, 2026; Syracuse, New York, USA; Miami Hurricanes forward Malik Reneau (5) drives against Syracuse Orange forward Tyler Betsey (5) during the first half at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

According to the NCAA's current eligibility rules, Reneau has been deemed eligible until further notice. There is always a possibility of the situation being reversed midseason, but it might be worth the risk for KU to take at this stage of the offseason.

Right now, there is plenty of uncertainty surrounding Kansas' current roster. The Jayhawks have two open spots unless Serbian big man Mihailo Mušikić is somehow ruled eligible before the start of the season. The NCAA's new age-based rules for international players make that a highly unlikely scenario.

Time is running out for Self to make one last addition this offseason, and the Jayhawks have yet to address some of their question marks in the frontcourt. Stealing Reneau away from Miami could transform the Jayhawks into a real championship contender.

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