Darryn Peterson Cramping Injury: Will Kansas Star Play vs Green Bay?
In Darryn Peterson's unofficial debut with the Kansas basketball program, he posted 26 points against the No. 11 Louisville Cardinals in a dominant offensive showing. He proved to fans why he was the top-rated recruit in the Class of 2025 and built up even more hype for his game.
But during the second half, he experienced cramping issues and was limited to just 10 minutes of play in that segment.
Head coach Bill Self held him out of the Jayhawks' ensuing exhibition against Fort Hays State, leading to questions about whether the projected top-3 NBA Draft pick would suit up for the season opener.
Will Peterson play today against Green Bay? Here's the latest on his injury status.
Darryn Peterson Expected to Play vs. Green Bay
While Peterson missed the Jayhawks' last game, that was likely nothing more than a precautionary move from Coach Self. He had reportedly been dealing with a bug and some cramping that played into his absence.
It is worth noting that Peterson's cramping was not the only thing restricting him in the days leading up to the FHSU game. Self said that he didn't have his strength and was simply not feeling 100%.
There has been no official word about his availability yet, but Self's comments during a recent press conference last week likely put any concerns to bed.
"He's fine. He practiced today at full speed. So is he 100%? Probably not. But is he practicing? Yes," Self confirmed. "So I certainly don't anticipate holding him anymore from this point forward, you know, unless something else happens."
This suggests that if the game against Fort Hays State really mattered, Peterson would have played. However, there was nothing at stake in the matchup, so the team wanted to be extra careful with its young phenom.
Taking all of this into account, Peterson would hypothetically be listed as 'probable' if he were to have an injury designation. With nearly a week of rest behind him, the Kansas star should be ready to go tonight at 7 p.m. CT.
This would be a huge boost for the Jayhawks, whose offense was flustered without him. They scored 90 when he played vs. Louisville but only managed 71 without him last time out.
Fans should expect another masterful offensive performance from Peterson tonight, though the staff may limit his minutes with Friday's anticipated showdown at North Carolina in Chapel Hill looming.