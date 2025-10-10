Which Kansas Basketball Transfer Will Make Biggest Impact for the Jayhawks?
For the first time in two years, the Kansas basketball team won't be relying solely on veterans to lead the squad. The Jayhawks will instead turn to young talents like freshman Darryn Peterson and sophomore Flory Bidunga this season.
However, Bill Self still made several key additions through the transfer portal this offseason to fill roster gaps and add experienced leadership. In total, KU brought in four players from the portal, but which newcomer will make the biggest impact for Self and Co.?
Tre White
A former Illinois standout, White is now at his fourth school in as many years, transferring to Kansas for his final season of eligibility as he looks to end his collegiate career on a high note.
The 6-foot-7 versatile hybrid wing brings a wide array of skills to the court. He is a strong rebounder, a capable finisher around the rim, and possesses the defensive versatility to guard multiple positions.
MORE: Bill Self Names Which Kansas Transfer Had the Best Summer
That combination makes him an ideal complementary piece in the Jayhawks' starting five.
White will likely slot in next to Bidunga in the frontcourt, but this season marks the first time in his career that he will be playing primarily at power forward. The position change raises some questions about how he will match up against taller, more athletic opponents, but if he adjusts accordingly, he could become a major difference-maker for KU.
Jayden Dawson
Dawson made his way to Lawrence after previously spending time at Loyola Chicago (rest in peace, Sister Jean). The 6-foot-4 guard has made a living beyond the arc, shooting 36.3% from 3-point range on 7.4 attempts during the 2024–25 season.
His smooth shooting stroke and above-average backcourt defense could make him a dangerous weapon alongside Peterson, especially when he draws double teams and needs to kick it out to an open shooter.
Aside from freshman Kohl Rosario, there might not be a better spot-up shooter on the roster than Dawson. His role will largely revolve around knocking down open looks and spacing the floor when called upon.
Melvin Council Jr.
Council is a hard-nosed, gritty player who has already drawn significant praise for his positive attitude since enrolling on campus. Standing at 6-foot-4, Council will presumably compete with Dawson for the final spot in the starting five.
There are some limitations to his game offensively, as he shot just 29.9% from long range, but he is the best playmaker on the team not named Peterson. He averaged 4.1 assists per game a season ago and should see his shooting percentages rise due to a reduced workload compared to what he was responsible for at St. Bonaventure and Wagner.
Council appears to be the glue guy of the 2025–26 squad and is already shaping up to be a fan favorite. What he brings will not always show up on the stat sheet, but his energy, defensive effort, and leadership should be incredibly valuable.
Nginyu Ngala
Ngala was a late offseason addition to the Jayhawks and an under-the-radar pickup by the coaching staff. The 26-year-old point guard most recently competed at Laurentian University in Sudbury, Canada, and brings an experienced presence to the guard room.
While he is undersized and likely won't see many minutes off the bench, Ngala could serve a role similar to that of David Coit this past season, providing a 3-point shooting spark in practice and limited game action.
Final Verdict
None of KU's transfer additions enter the season with Hunter Dickinson or AJ Storr-level hype, but all three are veterans eager to prove themselves at a blue-blood program. Each brings a unique skill set that should make a noticeable impact on both ends of the floor.
Given the current state of the frontcourt, we project that White will be the most impactful transfer throughout the campaign.
Unlike Dawson and Council, White has played at multiple high-profile programs and understands how to adapt to a role. His versatility allows him to slot in anywhere from shooting guard to power forward, making him one of the most valuable pieces on the roster.
As long as he remains effective offensively as a cutter and finisher, his impact could be astronomical.