Disaster in Lawrence: AJ Storr's Missed Free Throws Cap Kansas Basketball Collapse

The Wisconsin transfer delivered his most disappointing performance yet in a Jayhawks uniform.

Mathey Gibson

Nov 30, 2024; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks guard AJ Storr (2) is introduced prior to a game against the Furman Paladins at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
Kansas basketball suffered a crushing defeat in double overtime, falling 92-86 to No. 7 Houston at Allen Fieldhouse.

A night filled with missed opportunities was epitomized by AJ Storr’s struggles at the free-throw line, a glaring issue that proved costly in the Jayhawks’ most disappointing performance of the season.

Coming off one of his better performances in the previous outing against TCU, where he appeared poised and effective, Storr entered the Houston matchup with hope of building momentum.

Instead, it was a stark contrast. The guard went 0-for-6 from the field, including 0-for-3 from beyond the arc, and missed all four of his free-throw attempts.

None were more critical than his back-to-back misses with 44 seconds left in double overtime, a stretch where Kansas desperately needed points with the game standing at 89-84.

The Jayhawks had a chance to make a statement against a top-10 opponent but faltered when it mattered most.

Houston capitalized on Kansas’ errors, with Emmanuel Sharp and Milos Uzan delivering clutch plays down the stretch. Sharp’s three-pointer and Uzan’s game-tying triple in the first overtime erased Kansas’ lead, while Houston controlled the second overtime with sharp execution.

Kansas now faces questions about their ability to handle pressure in high-stakes moments. The Jayhawks have plenty of talent, including stars like Hunter Dickinson and Flory Bidunga, but lapses in execution have held them back.

For Storr, this game will likely serve as a learning moment, albeit a painful one. Kansas fans will be hoping he and the rest of the team can bounce back as they move forward in Big 12 play.

The Jayhawks will need to regroup quickly with another tough slate of games ahead. If they’re going to compete for a conference title, they’ll need to learn how to finish games—and fast.

