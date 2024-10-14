Do the Metrics Favor Kansas Basketball? KenPom Ranks Jayhawks Lower Than Expected
As the 2024-25 season begins, Kansas basketball finds itself at No. 1 in the AP Preseason Poll, a familiar position for the Jayhawks.
However, according to advanced metrics like KenPom, Kansas isn’t quite the top dog many might assume.
KenPom rankings, which factor in last season’s performance as a baseline, place Kansas at No. 6 overall.
For a team expected to compete for a national title, this is somewhat surprising.
Understanding KenPom’s Metrics
KenPom rankings are built on predictive metrics that include offensive and defensive efficiency, adjusted tempo, and other factors.
These rankings carry over elements from the previous season, meaning Kansas’ current numbers—like their +24.42 net rating, 114.1 adjusted offensive rating (6th), and 89.7 adjusted defensive rating (10th)—are based largely on last year's team performance.
While Kansas performed decently well last season, they’re not ranked as the very best in these key metrics.
Last Season's Performance: A Factor in 2024-25 Rankings
The KenPom system starts each season by carrying over data from the previous year, adjusting gradually as new data is gathered from current games.
Last season, Kansas was a strong team but not dominant in every statistical category. For example, their defensive efficiency (89.7) ranked 10th, behind some of the truly elite defenses in the country like Houston and Duke.
Offensively, Kansas was solid, but their 114.1 offensive rating ranks 6th, trailing teams like Alabama and Purdue.
Why Kansas Is No. 6 in KenPom
The Jayhawks’ relatively low ranking by KenPom—compared to their No. 1 position in the AP Poll—reflects these lingering effects from last season’s statistical profile.
In contrast, human voters in the AP Poll tend to emphasize factors like incoming transfers (Zeke Mayo and AJ Storr, for instance), returning talent, and team reputation more heavily than specific metrics.
KenPom, on the other hand, focuses on cold, hard numbers, which Kansas still needs to boost as they begin the new season.
The Road Ahead
KenPom’s rankings will evolve as the season progresses and teams create new data points.
For Kansas to rise in these rankings, they’ll need to show improvement in areas like defensive consistency and offensive efficiency, particularly against a loaded Big 12 schedule.
Early tests against top-tier competition will give the Jayhawks a chance to shift the metrics in their favor and prove that their No. 1 status is justified not just in human polls, but also in the analytical world.