Bill Self Updates Darryn Peterson’s Injury Status Ahead of Kansas vs BYU

Kansas is currently playing its best basketball of the season amid a four-game winning streak. The Jayhawks have won consecutive games on the road, surging to No. 14 in the AP Poll ahead of Saturday's matchup against BYU.



However, KU was without star freshman Darryn Peterson in its last game due to an ankle sprain he suffered earlier in the week. Before the highly anticipated contest, head coach Bill Self spoke to reporters following Saturday's Sunflower Showdown victory and provided an update on Peterson’s status.

"I think he'll play. I don't know for a fact, I'm not a doctor, but I think he'll play," Self said on Jan. 24. "That game will obviously mean a lot to a lot of people. They're terrific, and GameDay will make it extra hype, so I don't see any reason that he couldn't play. If he played today, he would have been ineffective, because he couldn't have pushed off today."

Nov 7, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Kansas Jayhawks guard Darryn Peterson (22) at the free throw line in the first half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

While Self did not provide a definitive answer, Peterson appears to be in a better spot than he was earlier in the week. His ankle turn looked fairly severe when he went down awkwardly against Colorado, so this is an encouraging sign.



Peterson has now missed 10 of KU's 20 contests, though that was his first absence during conference play. He sat out nine of the team's 13 games prior to Big 12 action.

Although Peterson has had trouble staying on the court, he has been incredible when active. He is averaging 21.6 points and 4.6 rebounds on 49.3% shooting in 27.2 minutes per night. Some of his best performances include a 32-point outing against TCU earlier this month and a 26-point effort in just 23 minutes against Baylor on 11-for-13 shooting.

Why Darryn Peterson Must Play vs BYU

If there is one thing that suggests Peterson will likely play on Saturday, it is the opponent. The Jayhawks will host BYU for ESPN College GameDay in Allen Fieldhouse at 3:30 p.m. CT.



The Cougars are ranked No. 13 in the country, just one spot ahead of Kansas, and feature freshman standout AJ Dybantsa. Dybantsa is Peterson's longtime rival, a matchup that dates back to high school when Peterson came out on top twice head-to-head in their senior years.

Both players are considered frontrunners to be selected No. 1 overall in the 2026 NBA Draft, and the game will be widely viewed by scouts across the country. Whoever outperforms the other could solidify themselves as the top selection.



Peterson has typically not played unless he feels 100%, but even if he is slightly limited on Saturday, he is likely to suit up. The stage and all the implications carry considerable weight for his professional outlook.