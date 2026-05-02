Evan Miya Projects Five Most Impactful Kansas Players for Next Season

Kansas has made several significant moves during the first month or so of the 2026 offseason, landing a trio of players in the transfer portal and top-ranked 2026 freshman Tyran Stokes. Even after losing six players to the transfer portal, the Jayhawks' rotation appears to be mostly set due to the influx of newcomers Bill Self recruited to Lawrence.



Although the roster isn't technically the finished product yet, it is certainly close to being. Which of KU's current 11 players on the roster will be the most impactful in the upcoming campaign?

Evan Miya Predicts Kansas' Top Five Players Next Season

Over the past half-decade, Evan Miyakawa has become one of the most respected analysts in college basketball. He created the website evanmiya.com in 2020, using his own specific formula to evaluate players and teams.



Once Stokes made the official move to commit to the Jayhawks, Miyakawa took to X to show where the 2026-27 KU team ranks in his metrics. In the graphic, he displays his projected ranking for Kansas with the roster as it currently stands and orders each player based on expected impact.

Kansas Roster Outlook



Tyran Stokes committing to Kansas is massive. It moves the Jayhawks from being around the 35th best roster in the country to likely inside the top 20 at https://t.co/cegyfz96ax.



There's not a lot of depth here yet, which KU still needs. pic.twitter.com/VxnTLP82GI — Evan Miyakawa (@EvanMiya) May 1, 2026

It should come as no surprise that Stokes is expected to potentially be the most impactful addition on both ends of the floor for Kansas. He leads the team in expected Bayesian Performance Rating (BPR), which is Miyakawa's specialized and curated formula that he has become well known for.



Next up is Toledo transfer Leroy Blyden Jr., who actually slightly edges out Stokes offensively (4.70 to 4.16). He's expected to start alongside Taylen Kinney in the backcourt to form a strong guard duo.

Utah transfer Keanu Dawes is the third-highest projected contributor, and a lot of his impact will come on the defensive end. He has the second-highest defensive BPM behind Stokes and is also an excellent rebounder for his size.



Rounding out the top five is Charleston transfer Christian Reeves, the third and most recent addition that Self made on the open market. The redshirt senior, who previously spent time at Duke and Clemson, broke out in his first full season at the collegiate level and worked his way back to the high-major ranks.

Aside from those five, no other player has a particularly large impact in Miyakawa's rankings. The sixth-best projected player is returning sophomore Kohl Rosario, but no one else surpasses a 2.05 BPM mark after that.



There is still work to be done for the coaching staff, and these rankings show that the Jayhawks have a relatively top-heavy roster. Regardless, there is no doubt that the addition of Stokes completely shifts expectations for KU heading into next season.