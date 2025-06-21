Examining Kansas Basketball’s Three Backup Center Options
Although the Kansas Jayhawks roster boasts a loaded backcourt featuring freshman star Darryn Peterson and other complementary pieces, Bill Self’s squad lacks depth in its frontcourt.
The only player on the roster who could realistically back up starting center Flory Bidunga is Bryson Tiller, a redshirt freshman who is coming off ankle surgery.
Self and his coaching staff are scouring through the international market to find Bidunga’s potential running mate, and three specific names have risen in recent weeks.
Ege Demir
Demir, a 6-foot-10 big man from Turkey, is an intriguing prospect who offers a mix of strength down low and athleticism.
He played the 2024-25 season with the club Darussafaka Lassa Istanbul and is much more experienced than the average first-year college player.
Demir was first linked to Kansas one week ago and would be a perfect backup to Bidunga at the five.
Kansas appears to be in the lead if he makes the jump to college, but his eligibility remains a huge question.
Paul Mbiya
An athletic freak with a 7-foot-7 wingspan, Mbiya is an NBA prospect with otherworldly physical tools.
After backing out of his NLI from NC State, the Congo native is back on the open market and attracting interest from several top programs.
Mbiya is the only player of the three who has been deemed eligible by the NCAA, giving him a significant advantage over the other options.
According to On3 analyst Joe Tipton, Oregon and Kansas are the frontrunners to land him, so the Jayhawks will have to beat out Dana Altman and Co. to land the services of Mbiya.
Brice Dessert
Dessert is another international big man recruit KU once kept close tabs on. However, he is 22 years old and remains a long shot to be cleared by the NCAA since he played professionally in France.
If he is somehow determined eligible, expect the Jayhawks to make another run at him.