Former Jayhawks Influenced Paul Mbiya’s Commitment to Kansas
The Kansas Jayhawks landed Congolese star big man Paul Mbiya on Wednesday in one of the biggest moves of the program's offseason.
Head coach Bill Self spearheaded the recruitment of Mbiya, but he was not the only person who convinced him to commit to KU.
In a 247 Sports interview, Mbiya revealed that former Jayhawks Tarik Black and Joel Embiid played a role in his decision.
“One of my mentors and vet at ASVEL was Tarik Black and he really encouraged me to commit there," Mbiya said. "Joel Embiid went there too.”
Mbiya played in France’s U21 league with ASVEL, the same club Black played for this past season. While Mbiya only played three games in the LNB Élite, the two big men formed a close bond during their time together.
Additionally, Black and Embiid played together in the 2013-14 campaign at Kansas.
Black transferred to KU for his senior season after spending three years at Memphis, while Embiid was a one-and-done recruit in Lawrence.
The Philadelphia 76ers star is obviously one of the best players in the NBA when healthy, taking home the 2023 MVP award. Black has not appeared in an NBA game since 2018 but continued his professional career overseas.
“I signed with Kansas because of the opportunity: to play for a top program with the most wins in the history but also to play with a fellow Congolese and make a great impact," Mbiya added. "I’m really excited about it.”
The fact that two players who were only at KU for one season over a decade ago played a role in this commitment speaks to the lasting bonds Self has created.