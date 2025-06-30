Former Kansas Jayhawk Kelly Oubre Jr. Returning to 76ers
Twelve former Kansas Jayhawks appeared in NBA games in the 2024-25 season, and one of the school's most successful alums at the next level is Kelly Oubre Jr.
With free agency looming, Oubre recently picked up his $8.4 million player option to return to the Philadelphia 76ers.
Oubre, who declared for the NBA Draft following one season at Kansas, is entering his 11th campaign in the league.
Despite being on an extremely team-friendly deal, the KU product decided to run it back for his third year with the 76ers.
Last season, Oubre averaged 15.1 points, 6.1 rebounds, 1.8 assists, and 1.5 steals across 60 games (57 starts). More notably, he shot a career-high 47.0% from the field, which is a big step for a player who is often considered inefficient.
Before arriving in Philly, he started his career with the Washington Wizards and made subsequent stops with the Phoenix Suns, Golden State Warriors, and Charlotte Hornets.
Although Oubre and the 76ers made the playoffs during his first year with the team, they stumbled to a 24-58 record in 2024-25 due to injuries that Joel Embiid sustained, limiting him to just 19 games played.
Embiid also spent one year in Lawrence and left the year before Oubre enrolled at KU.
Entering next year, the two former Jayhawks will look to bring Philly back to the postseason in a wide-open Eastern Conference.