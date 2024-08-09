Former Kansas Standout Svi Mykhailiuk Signing 4-Year Deal with Utah Jazz
Former Kansas standout forward and NBA free agent Svi Mykhailiuk signed a deal with the Utah Jazz on Friday, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
"Free agent F Svi Mykhailiuk has agreed on a four-year, $15 million deal with the Utah Jazz, agent Michael Lelchitski of SIGSports tells ESPN," Wojnarowski wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter). "He played 41 games for the NBA champion Boston Celtics last season."
Mykhailiuk has been quite the journeyman since he was selected by the Los Angeles Lakers with the 47th overall pick of the 2018 NBA Draft. Since that night, the 27-year-old has played three seasons with the Detroit Pistons and one year (with trades in between) apiece for the Toronto Raptors, Oklahoma City Thunder, Charlotte Hornets, New York Knicks and the aforementioned Celtics in 2023-24.
Mykhailiuk and Boston hung their new NBA-best 18th banner last season, as the Ukrainian averaged 10 minutes in 41 regular season games and played in eight contests throughout the playoffs. Although his 4.0 points per game sample size were low, Mykhailiuk shot an efficient 39 percent from downtown last season.
Mykhailiuk joins a Jazz team whose average age (24.799) was the sixth-youngest among all NBA ball clubs last season. Utah is aiming for their abundance of youth to lead them this upcoming season and Mykhailiuk will likely be a depth piece.
Mykhailiuk played four seasons at Kansas and was a starter for his junior and senior seasons. He was an All-Big 12 Second Team selection in 2018 while averaging 14.6 points per game and he broke the Jayhawks' single-season record for 3-point field goals made with 115 in 2017-18. On all-time scales, he currently ranks No. 5 on the Kansas 3-point field goals made list at 237, No. 6 on the 3-point field goals attempted list at 579 and No. 43 in scoring with 1,181 points.