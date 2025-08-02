Former Kansas Transfer AJ Storr Speaks on Rollercoaster Career
Former Kansas Jayhawks guard AJ Storr is the blueprint of what critics believe is wrong with modern college basketball.
After transferring from KU to Ole Miss this offseason, he is now on his eighth school in as many years dating back to high school.
Storr was recently featured in a piece by Sports Illustrated's Pat Forde about the 'The Migration Generation' landscape in NCAA sports.
After a breakout 2023-24 season at Wisconsin in which he led the team in scoring and helped the Badgers earn a No. 5 seed in March Madness, Storr committed to Kansas.
Expectations for Storr were high in Lawrence, but inefficiency and defensive struggles nearly pushed him out of Bill Self's rotation by midseason. 'Whatever Storr might have gained in NIL money, he lost as a basketball player,' Forde wrote.
His time at Kansas did not unfold the way many expected, but Storr says he has no regrets.
"I’ve learned from every step I’ve made," Storr said. "Everyone has something to say about it, but it’s cool. It’s totally fine with me."
What once looked like a clear path to the NBA has instead become a prolonged search for the right fit.
Now entering his final season of collegiate eligibility, Storr is looking to erase the negative connotation around his name at Ole Miss. Rebels head coach Chris Beard is confident in the type of player and person Storr is.
"AJ’s story is one of the most misunderstood stories ever," Beard said. "I’ll do my part, making sure everybody understands the truth. Maybe just the one transfer from Wisconsin to Kansas was questionable, but none of us can live our lives knowing everything."
"And it’s Kansas. So with AJ specifically, I have no concern, because I think he’s hungry for just a home and an opportunity to thrive."
Storr has one more chance to rewrite the script that has defined his college career, so time will tell if Oxford becomes the long-awaited landing spot he has been searching for.