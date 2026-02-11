Former NCAA Coach Voices Concern Over Darryn Peterson’s Availability

There have been a lot of mixed beliefs about Darryn Peterson, the freshman phenom at Kansas whose availability has been limited in the 2025-26 season. Even more public criticism was directed his way on Monday when he was a late scratch from the lineup against No. 1 Arizona due to "flu-like symptoms."



The Ohio native is averaging 20.5 points and 4.2 rebounds on 48.9%/41/9%/79.1% shooting splits through 13 contests, establishing himself as one of the most talented guards to ever play at the NCAA level. However, he has simply been incapable of staying healthy, dealing with consistent leg cramping and unexpected illnesses.

Peterson is the projected No. 1 or 2 pick in the upcoming NBA Draft, and the only real worry about him is whether his health issues will clear up once he makes the jump to the next level. Longtime Auburn and Tennessee head coach Bruce Pearl admitted on Tuesday that he is very concerned with how his freshman season has played out.



"I don't think this is going to affect his draft stock. Everybody that I talk to in the league, he still looks like the No. 1 guy," Pearl said. "But if I was coaching in the NBA, I'm sorry, I would have some concern. Missing 11 out of 24 games for hamstrings and quad pulls and illnesses, just a long list of different things. My job is to coach the team, my job is to win championships. The general manager has got make another decision. I would be a little concerned about just how tough he is."

Michigan legend Jalen Rose shares the same hesitancy about Peterson months before his name is called at the NBA Draft. He questioned if the 6-foot-5 guard will be able to keep up with the NBA's grueling 82-game slate if he cannot even work through a far less challenging collegiate schedule.



"If he has a soft-tissue issue playing a collegiate schedule, and now he's getting to the NBA playing two times more games in the backcourt going against some of the fastest people in the world, and leading the defense and fighting through screens and stuff like that, I feel like it will affect his draft stock," Rose said. "There are certain players, unfortunately, who are just injury-prone."

Feb 7, 2026; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks guard Darryn Peterson (22) dunks the ball Utah Utes forward Seydou Traore (0) during the second half at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Former Kentucky superstar Jamal Mashburn had a different opinion on the situation, saying that players cannot control when injuries or ailments take place in the middle of a season. He also noted that when Peterson has been off the floor, his supporting cast has often played much better due to what Mashburn described as Bill Self's "NBA pro-style" of play.



The differing points of view between the three analysts are the same problem that many professional scouts are discussing right now. They are unsure if this will dissipate once he gets to the NBA or whether it should be viewed as a long-term thing to handle.

As for Kansas, the Jayhawks direly need Peterson to be ready to play come March Madness. Although they have pulled off some magnificent wins in his absence, the only way KU can truly be viewed as a title contender is if the star freshman can stay on the court.