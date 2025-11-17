How Kansas Basketball Has Historically Fared vs Duke in Champions Classic
Kansas and Duke are two of the best programs college basketball has to offer. The blue bloods have combined to win nine national championships and share a deep-rooted, decades-long history.
They will meet again this Tuesday in the annual Champions Classic, an event that rotates opponents each year among the four participating powerhouses.
The Jayhawks have historically performed well against the Blue Devils in the Champions Classic, winning several early-season matchups. Here is what the all-time series looks like heading into Tuesday's showdown.
Nov. 12, 2013: Kansas defeats Duke, 94-83
In his first marquee game as a Jayhawk, freshman phenom Andrew Wiggins put on a clinic in the United Center. He led the way with 22 points, outdueling fellow youngster Jabari Parker, who added 27 points himself.
It was a tie game with under four minutes to go, but some late heroics from Wiggins and Wayne Selder Jr. helped the Jayhawks come out victorious.
After playing Kentucky and Michigan State respectively in the first two years of the event and losing both of those contests, Kansas picked up its first-ever victory in the Champions Classic.
Nov. 15, 2016: Kansas defeats Duke, 77-75
Taking on the No. 1 team in the country on a neutral site, Kansas was the underdog entering this meeting, especially after falling to Indiana in the season opener in the Armed Forces Classic.
However, eventual Wooden Award winner Frank Mason III gave fans a glimpse of what was to come that season in a thriller. He capped it off with one of the most memorable regular-season shots in recent KU history as the clock dwindled to zero.
Mason finished with 21 points and five assists, while highly touted freshman Josh Jackson added 15 points of his own.
Despite shooting 2-for-17 from 3-point range, committing 14 turnovers, and trailing by as many as nine points, the Jayhawks came up with a massive win early in the season.
Nov. 5, 2019: Duke defeats Kansas, 68-66
Up to this point, Kansas had won each of the past two Champions Classic showdowns against Duke. Unfortunately for the Jayhawks, they were unable to extend their streak in 2019.
It was a back-and-forth battle all night, and KU received strong performances from several players. But both teams played ridiculously sloppy games, and the Jayhawks committed a record-breaking 28 turnovers, the most in a single game in Kansas history under Bill Self (a record that still stands today).
Although it wasn't a pretty showing, Kansas did eventually turn it around. This team would have been the favorite to win it all in the 2020 NCAA Tournament if not for the COVID-19 pandemic, which ultimately cancelled the season.
Nov. 15, 2022: Kansas defeats Duke, 69-64
Fresh off a national title win, the vibes were excellent in Lawrence at this point in time. While Ochai Agbaji and Christian Braun had moved on to the NBA, returning forward Jalen Wilson had his first signature performance as the Jayhawks' top offensive option.
Wilson scored a game-high 25 points, adding 11 rebounds and five assists for a double-double. He knocked down both of the game-sealing free throws in the final minute.
And now, this matchup leads to Tuesday, which could be a toss-up if Darryn Peterson plays. But if he remains out, KU could find itself in a precarious situation early.