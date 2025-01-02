How Kansas' Flory Bidunga Became the Most Efficient Player in the Big 12
Flory Bidunga is turning heads in the Big 12, and he’s doing it in a way that’s rare for a freshman.
The Kansas basketball big man is currently the most efficient player in the conference, shooting an insane 82.9% from the floor. This isn’t just a small sample size either—he’s been remarkably consistent, with back-to-back 4-for-4 games against Brown and West Virginia.
That kind of efficiency from a freshman is almost unheard of.
The Jayhawks have been feeding him lobs, inside passes, and transition dunks, and it’s clear that this strategy is working.
With 34-for-41 shooting on the year, Bidunga is making a real impact on the floor. His 82.9% shooting percentage leads the Big 12, a testament to how effectively he’s been finishing around the basket.
But what really sets him apart is how he’s beginning to make noise on both ends of the floor.
Teammate Zeke Mayo, who has seen Bidunga up close, had high praise for the freshman.
“His defense was incredible,” Mayo said after the West Virginia loss. “You don’t — it’s not often you see a 6-9 guy pick up a point guard 94 feet. His athleticism was really on display tonight.”
Mayo also credited Bidunga for stepping up on the boards, grabbing offensive rebounds, and finishing strong inside when posting up.
“He just played an overall fantastic game,” Mayo added.
Hunter Dickinson, another senior leader on the team, echoed Mayo’s thoughts, noting that Bidunga's energy has been a major factor for Kansas. “
He definitely fueled that comeback,” Dickinson said. “He’s the best athlete, in my opinion, on the floor every time.”
But what really stands out is just how raw Bidunga is.
Despite being a five-star recruit, he’s still learning the nuances of the game, especially on offense. Right now, he’s a scoring machine in the paint, but as he develops more of an offensive profile, he has the potential to become a complete player.
His first career double-double against West Virginia, where he recorded 11 rebounds, is just the beginning. As his rebounding continues to improve and he learns to expand his scoring, Bidunga could become a nightmare for opposing defenses.
What’s most exciting about Bidunga’s future is that he’s only scratching the surface.
Kansas is doing the right thing by getting him the ball in high-percentage areas, and as he develops his overall game, there’s no telling how good he can become. With a freshman like this, the sky’s the limit.
Right now, he’s already a major contributor, and as his game evolves, we could be looking at one of the most dynamic players in college basketball.
The Jayhawks have something special in this kid, and if he keeps growing, Kansas could have a monster on their hands.