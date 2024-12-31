WATCH: Controversial No-Call Seals Kansas Loss in Big 12 Opener
The Kansas Jayhawks suffered a heartbreaking 62-61 loss to West Virginia on Tuesday night, and the final moments of the game left fans and players alike stunned.
With just 1.9 seconds left on the clock, Kansas had one last chance to pull off a miracle.
Down by one after West Virginia’s Javon Small hit a free throw to give the Mountaineers the lead, the Jayhawks inbounded the ball to KJ Adams Jr.
Adams took a contested shot near the basket as the clock expired, and it looked like there was significant contact on the play.
But the referees’ whistles stayed silent. No foul was called, and the game ended with Kansas falling just short.
Many felt that Adams deserved a trip to the free-throw line, which could have potentially turned the game in Kansas’ favor. Instead, the Jayhawks were handed their first loss in a Big 12 opener since 1991.
While the no-call will undoubtedly be a major talking point, it wasn’t the only reason Kansas found itself in trouble.
The Jayhawks trailed by as many as 18 points in the first half before rallying in the second half, led by Zeke Mayo’s stellar 27-point performance. However, the early hole and some key mistakes late in the game proved too much to overcome.
For Kansas, it’s a tough pill to swallow, especially at home in Allen Fieldhouse. But with plenty of conference games ahead, the Jayhawks will have opportunities to bounce back.
Still, the final seconds of this game are sure to linger in the minds of Kansas fans for a while.