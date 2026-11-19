The Kansas Jayhawks will play their third game in as many days tonight in the Players Era 8 Tournament championship. Bill Self's group takes on Houston with $1 million of performance-based NIL money on the line.



While the injury status of star freshman Tyran Stokes remains uncertain, KU was able to come back from a double-digit deficit against West Virginia last night without him. This should be one of the most exciting matchups in the early college basketball season, especially if Stokes suits up. Here's all the information fans must know before the action.

How to Watch Kansas vs. Houston Basketball

Kansas Jayhawks guard Tre White (3) drives the ball against Houston Cougars during the game inside Allen Fieldhouse on Monday, Feb. 23, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Who: No. 8 Houston Cougars (5-0) vs. No. 11 Kansas Jayhawks (5-0)

No. 8 Houston Cougars (5-0) vs. No. 11 Kansas Jayhawks (5-0) What: Championship game in the Players Era 8 Tournament

Championship game in the Players Era 8 Tournament When: Thursday, November 19 at 10 p.m. CT

Thursday, November 19 at 10 p.m. CT Where: Michelob ULTRA Arena (12,000) in Las Vegas, NV.

Michelob ULTRA Arena (12,000) in Las Vegas, NV. TV/Streaming: ESPN (To access link, CLICK HERE)

ESPN (To access link, CLICK HERE) TV announcers: Dan Shulman (play-by-play), Jay Bilas (color analyst)

Dan Shulman (play-by-play), Jay Bilas (color analyst) Radio: As always, fans can tune into Jayhawk Radio Network to listen to the Voice of the Jayhawks, Brian Hanni, call the contest (810 AM, 1510 AM, 99.3 FM in Kansas City, 94.7 KSKU, 99.3/1370 KIOL in Wichita). The pregame show begins 30 minutes prior to kickoff at 9:30 p.m.

As always, fans can tune into Jayhawk Radio Network to listen to the Voice of the Jayhawks, Brian Hanni, call the contest (810 AM, 1510 AM, 99.3 FM in Kansas City, 94.7 KSKU, 99.3/1370 KIOL in Wichita). The pregame show begins 30 minutes prior to kickoff at 9:30 p.m. Radio announcer: Brian Hanni (play-by-play)

Brian Hanni (play-by-play) This season: Both of these schools have gotten off to an undefeated 5-0 start, but one of their records has been built against stronger competition. Houston has navigated a far more difficult path in the Players Era Festival so far, kicking off the showcase with a win against Rutgers and then upsetting top-ranked Florida for its first loss. The Jayhawks' best win came against Kentucky in the Champions Classic, though it's hard to measure the significance of it considering the Wildcats nearly lost to Northern Arizona at home the next game. This will undoubtedly be the toughest test KU has faced early in the campaign.

Both of these schools have gotten off to an undefeated 5-0 start, but one of their records has been built against stronger competition. Houston has navigated a far more difficult path in the Players Era Festival so far, kicking off the showcase with a win against Rutgers and then upsetting top-ranked Florida for its first loss. The Jayhawks' best win came against Kentucky in the Champions Classic, though it's hard to measure the significance of it considering the Wildcats nearly lost to Northern Arizona at home the next game. This will undoubtedly be the toughest test KU has faced early in the campaign. Series history: Kansas leads the all-time series 7-6 over Houston, but a recent string of losses have put the Cougars in a position to even up the score tonight. Since joining the Big 12, the Cougars have won four of six matchups over KU, including a 22-point drubbing in the Big 12 Tournament last season.

Meet the Coaches

Nov 17, 2026; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Houston head coach Kelvin Sampson looks on during the first half against Rutgers at Michelob Ultra Arena. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kelvin Sampson, Houston: Before taking over at Houston in 2014, Sampson fought many battles with Self and Roy Williams during his days in the Big 12 at Oklahoma. He's done an incredible job revamping the program, taking the Cougars to a pair of Final Fours and eight NCAA Tournament appearances.

Before taking over at Houston in 2014, Sampson fought many battles with Self and Roy Williams during his days in the Big 12 at Oklahoma. He's done an incredible job revamping the program, taking the Cougars to a pair of Final Fours and eight NCAA Tournament appearances. Bill Self, Kansas: Self is the most accomplished active coach in the Big 12, but Sampson is likely second. Both men have mutual respect for each other and have done nothing but praise one another since Sampson rejoined the conference.

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