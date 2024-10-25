How to Watch Kansas Basketball vs. Arkansas Exhibition Game
For the second straight year, Kansas basketball enters the season as the top-ranked team in the AP Men’s Basketball Preseason Poll.
The Jayhawks will face an early test on Friday as they take on No. 16 Arkansas in a preseason charity exhibition at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas. The game will feature a unique setup designed to help both teams manage injuries and get valuable practice time ahead of the regular season.
How to Watch/Listen
- Matchup: No. 16 Arkansas Razorbacks vs. No. 1 Kansas Jayhawks
- Event: Preseason Charity Exhibition Game
- Date & Time: Friday, October 25, 8:00 p.m. CT
- Location: Bud Walton Arena, Fayetteville, Arkansas
- TV/Stream: SEC Network, WatchESPN
Game Format & Structure
Kansas head coach Bill Self revealed that the game will be played in a quarter format, with fouls resetting at the start of each quarter. This approach is intended to minimize the impact of foul trouble on key players, especially since both teams are managing injuries ahead of the season. Self also noted that the exhibition may include some situational practice segments, allowing the teams to work through specific in-game scenarios.
What to Expect
While the outcome won’t impact rankings or records, Friday’s game will provide Kansas with a valuable tune-up against another top program.
Kansas on Sports Illustrated
Kansas Basketball: What Did Bill Self Say at Big 12 Media Day?
Kansas Basketball and Arkansas Injury Reports Ahead of Exhibition Game
John Calipari Posts Blunt Message Ahead of Kansas Basketball Scrimmage