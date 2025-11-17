How To Watch Kansas Basketball vs Duke in Champions Classic
Kansas basketball will look to pick up a marquee victory over Duke in the Champions Classic. Here's the time, TV information, and key stats on each team.
The No. 25 Kansas Jayhawks and No. 4 Duke Blue Devils are set to face off in the Champions Classic for the fifth time in the event's history. These are two of the most prestigious programs in college basketball, with Duke coming off a Final Four appearance and Kansas just three years removed from a national championship.
Given that it is a blue-blood matchup, it is no surprise this game will be broadcast on a major network. For those wondering how to watch Tuesday's contest, here is everything you need to know.
How to Watch Kansas vs. Duke
- Who: No. 4 Duke Blue Devils (4-0) vs. No. 25 Kansas Jayhawks (3-1)
- What: Fifth regular season game of the year for both teams and Kansas' second matchup against a ranked opponent
- When: Tuesday, November 18 at 8 p.m CT.
- Where: Madison Square Garden (19,500) in New York City, NY.
- TV/Streaming: ESPN (To access link, CLICK HERE)
- Radio: As always, fans can tune into Jayhawk Radio Network to listen to the Voice of the Jayhawks, Brian Hanni, call the contest (810 AM, 1510 AM, 99.3 FM in Kansas City, 94.7 KSKU, 99.3/1370 KIOL in Wichita). The pregame show begins 30 minutes prior to tip-off at 7:30 p.m.
- Radio announcers: Brian Hanni (play-by-play)
- This season: Kansas has won all three of its games at home but lost the second game of the season to North Carolina on the road. The Jayhawks have been led by Darryn Peterson (21.5 PPG, 3.5 RPG), though he may not play due to a lingering hamstring injury, and big man Flory Bidunga (17.0 PPG, 7.8 RPG). Duke is 2-0 at home and defeated Texas on a neutral site and Army on the road in a Veterans Day special. The Blue Devils have won every game by 15 or more points and have been guided by freshman phenom Cameron Boozer (22.5 PPG, 10.3 RPG).
- Series history: The Jayhawks and Blue Devils have faced off 15 times in school history, with Duke holding a slight edge in the all-time series at 8-7. KU is 3-1 against Duke in the Champions Classic since the event began and has won five of the last six matchups, including an Elite Eight game in 2018 that sent the Jayhawks to the Final Four. Kansas has an opportunity to tie it up at eight wins apiece on Tuesday.
Meet the Coaches
- Jon Scheyer, Duke: Scheyer is in his fourth year at the helm in Durham after taking over for the legendary Mike Krzyzewski. He has posted a 93-22 record to this point, leading the Blue Devils to two Elite Eight appearances and a Final Four run in his short tenure. Scheyer has faced Kansas twice — once in the 2022 Champions Classic, a game which the Jayhawks won, and in last year's Vegas Showdown, a game Duke couldn't close in overtime. That makes him 0-2 against the Jayhawks all-time.
- Bill Self, Kansas: Self is one of the greatest coaches to ever roam the sidelines in college basketball and holds an impressive 5-2 record vs. Duke dating back to 2011. Before he took over at the helm in 2003, KU was 2-6 against the Blue Devils as a school.
