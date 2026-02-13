How to Watch Kansas Basketball vs Iowa State in Big 12 Showdown

Riding an eight-game winning streak, the Kansas Jayhawks will travel to Ames to take on the same team that they started their hot stretch with. Iowa State will host KU as it looks to bounce back from a bad loss against TCU earlier this week.



This matchup is incredibly meaningful for both of these schools and would be a massive addition to their resumes. For those unsure of how to tune into the contest, here is all the necessary information you should know ahead of tip-off.

How to Watch Kansas vs. Iowa State

Jan 13, 2026; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks forward Bryson Tiller (15) drives against Iowa State Cyclones guard Jamarion Batemon (1) during the second half at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Who: No. 9 Kansas Jayhawks (19-5, 9-2 Big 12) vs. No. 5 Iowa State Cyclones (21-3, 8-3)

No. 9 Kansas Jayhawks (19-5, 9-2 Big 12) vs. No. 5 Iowa State Cyclones (21-3, 8-3) What: 25th regular season game for both teams, the 12th conference game, and the second meeting between these teams this season

25th regular season game for both teams, the 12th conference game, and the second meeting between these teams this season When: Saturday, February 14 at 12 p.m CT.

Saturday, February 14 at 12 p.m CT. Where: Hilton Coliseum (14,267) in Ames, IA.

Hilton Coliseum (14,267) in Ames, IA. TV/Streaming: ABC (To access link, CLICK HERE)

ABC (To access link, CLICK HERE) Announcers: Jon "Boog" Sciambi (play-by-play), Fran Fraschilla (analyst)

Jon "Boog" Sciambi (play-by-play), Fran Fraschilla (analyst) Radio: As always, fans can tune into Jayhawk Radio Network to listen to the Voice of the Jayhawks, Brian Hanni, call the contest (810 AM, 1510 AM, 99.3 FM in Kansas City, 94.7 KSKU, 99.3/1370 KIOL in Wichita). The pregame show begins 30 minutes prior to tip-off at 11:30 a.m.

As always, fans can tune into Jayhawk Radio Network to listen to the Voice of the Jayhawks, Brian Hanni, call the contest (810 AM, 1510 AM, 99.3 FM in Kansas City, 94.7 KSKU, 99.3/1370 KIOL in Wichita). The pregame show begins 30 minutes prior to tip-off at 11:30 a.m. Radio announcers: Brian Hanni (play-by-play)

Brian Hanni (play-by-play) This season: Following a 10-3 finish in nonconference play, the Jayhawks have turned it up a notch since the first few plays of Big 12 action. KU's winning streak features wins over top-ranked Arizona, Texas Tech on the road, and a previously undefeated Iowa State team last month. Iowa State started off 16-0 but has gone 5-3 since then, including a defeat to TCU on the road this week. Since Kansas was technically unranked the last time these two schools met, this will be the first ranked opponent the Cyclones have faced in conference play.

Following a 10-3 finish in nonconference play, the Jayhawks have turned it up a notch since the first few plays of Big 12 action. KU's winning streak features wins over top-ranked Arizona, Texas Tech on the road, and a previously undefeated Iowa State team last month. Iowa State started off 16-0 but has gone 5-3 since then, including a defeat to TCU on the road this week. Since Kansas was technically unranked the last time these two schools met, this will be the first ranked opponent the Cyclones have faced in conference play. Series history: Kansas holds a 191-69 lead in the all-time series, though the Cyclones have enjoyed plenty of success in recent years, winning the past three matchups in Ames. Overall, ISU is 43-74 historically against the Jayhawks on its home court.

Meet the Coaches

Feb 1, 2026; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Iowa State Cyclones head coach T.J. Otzelberger look at the scoreboard during the second half against the Kansas State Wildcats at Bramlage Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-Imagn Images | Scott Sewell-Imagn Images