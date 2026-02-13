How to Watch Kansas Basketball vs Iowa State in Big 12 Showdown
In this story:
Riding an eight-game winning streak, the Kansas Jayhawks will travel to Ames to take on the same team that they started their hot stretch with. Iowa State will host KU as it looks to bounce back from a bad loss against TCU earlier this week.
This matchup is incredibly meaningful for both of these schools and would be a massive addition to their resumes. For those unsure of how to tune into the contest, here is all the necessary information you should know ahead of tip-off.
How to Watch Kansas vs. Iowa State
- Who: No. 9 Kansas Jayhawks (19-5, 9-2 Big 12) vs. No. 5 Iowa State Cyclones (21-3, 8-3)
- What: 25th regular season game for both teams, the 12th conference game, and the second meeting between these teams this season
- When: Saturday, February 14 at 12 p.m CT.
- Where: Hilton Coliseum (14,267) in Ames, IA.
- TV/Streaming: ABC (To access link, CLICK HERE)
- Announcers: Jon "Boog" Sciambi (play-by-play), Fran Fraschilla (analyst)
- Radio: As always, fans can tune into Jayhawk Radio Network to listen to the Voice of the Jayhawks, Brian Hanni, call the contest (810 AM, 1510 AM, 99.3 FM in Kansas City, 94.7 KSKU, 99.3/1370 KIOL in Wichita). The pregame show begins 30 minutes prior to tip-off at 11:30 a.m.
- Radio announcers: Brian Hanni (play-by-play)
- This season: Following a 10-3 finish in nonconference play, the Jayhawks have turned it up a notch since the first few plays of Big 12 action. KU's winning streak features wins over top-ranked Arizona, Texas Tech on the road, and a previously undefeated Iowa State team last month. Iowa State started off 16-0 but has gone 5-3 since then, including a defeat to TCU on the road this week. Since Kansas was technically unranked the last time these two schools met, this will be the first ranked opponent the Cyclones have faced in conference play.
- Series history: Kansas holds a 191-69 lead in the all-time series, though the Cyclones have enjoyed plenty of success in recent years, winning the past three matchups in Ames. Overall, ISU is 43-74 historically against the Jayhawks on its home court.
Meet the Coaches
- TJ Otzelberger, Iowa State: Otzelberger arrived in Ames in 2021 and has coached the Cyclones to a 3-6 record against KU through his first handful of seasons. The former South Dakota State and UNLV coach boasts a 116-48 record with the Cyclones and a pair of Sweet 16 appearances.
- Bill Self, Kansas: Although Self has struggled in Ames the past few years, he holds an impressive 14-9 record at Hilton as KU's coach. He won seven of his eight first matchups there from 2004-2011.
A longtime Kansas basketball and football fan, Josh is at The College of New Jersey majoring in Communications and minoring in Journalism. Josh has over 1,000 published articles on KU athletics on FanSided's Through the Phog, with additional work at Pro Football Network and Last Word on Sports. In his free time, Josh often broadcasts TCNJ football games on WTSR 91.3FM.Follow Josh_Schulman04