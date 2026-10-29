What We Learned About Kansas Basketball in Its Three-Game Exhibition Slate

Kansas head coach Bill Self would be the first to tell you that the Jayhawks' three-game exhibition slate was far from perfect. They went 1-2 in those matchups, although it's hard to be too critical when two of their opponents were ranked No. 11 and No. 2 in the country, respectively.

This KU roster looks completely different than it did a year ago, even with the additions of Tre White and Melvin Council Jr. late in the offseason. Between a group of bright-eyed freshmen and a trio of players unexpectedly stirring up an uproar in the college basketball world over eligibility, it's easy to see why there were some growing pains early on.



It sounds like an excuse, but it's important to remember how little this unit has played together. At this point in the year, most teams have had months to get comfortable with one another, but players like Taylen Kinney, Leroy Blyden Jr., and Keanu Dawes had every reason to think they'd be penciled in as starters playing 30 minutes a night until late September. It can't feel great that some guys suddenly showed up and took their spot.

One glaring weakness that showed up during the preseason and isn't going away is this squad's lack of outside shooting. It's been a point of emphasis for Kansas teams for years, as perimeter scoring remains an area in need of improvement every season with Coach Self. There are a handful of players in the lineup who offer a shooting threat, but there really aren't many Jayhawks who can be relied upon to consistently knock down big shots from beyond the arc.

Kansas Jayhawks guard Taylen Kinney (0) shoots the ball against Duke Blue Devils during the exhibition game inside Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas on Oct. 25, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

In last Wednesday's loss to Louisville, Council and White were the only players to score over 15 points or hit a 3-pointer. Knowing neither Jayhawk joined the team until a few weeks ago makes you wonder how this group would look without them. It is also unsettling that a court ruling could strip either of them of their eligibility at any moment.

The questions about the big man situation weren't necessarily answered, either. Just when it looked like Charleston transfer Christian Reeves was running away with the center spot, he was awarded just six minutes in the loss to Duke and didn't re-enter the game after the first quarter despite making a strong impact on the offensive glass.



And while freshman Tyran Stokes made a tremendous impact by displaying exceptional playmaking and getting to the free-throw line nearly 13 times a night, he still has areas to improve. He must look to increase his efficiency at the rim and from 3-point range, where he connected on just 16.7% of his attempts across the three matchups.

Tyran Stokes vs Duke today in a Exhibition game..



27 PTS (7-17 FG, 2-7 3PT, 11-15 FTs)

8 REBS

7 AST

1 STL



How we feeling now????? Triple double watch type player.. #1 in this draft… pic.twitter.com/XBkhqkKZGH — Frankie Vision (@Frankie_Vision) October 25, 2026

Regardless of any takeaways we gathered from the past week, the fact of the matter is that Purdue transfer Trey Kaufman-Renn wasn't available in any of the contests. Even if he isn't a seamless fit right away, you have to figure that a former starter on the national runner-ups in 2024 who averaged over 20 points per game in the Big Ten will come in and make a difference for this thin Jayhawks frontcourt.

There were some exciting moments during the preseason that showed how much talent this KU team has. It undoubtedly plays with a lot more pace than past Jayhawk squads and looks to be at its best when pushing the tempo and running the fast break.



It is completely understandable for fans to feel discouraged after watching the Jayhawks drop consecutive games in Allen Fieldhouse. However, these losses could better prepare the team for March than an easy win would. As Coach Self always says, the best teams never peak at the start of the season, because if they do, it means they failed to improve throughout the campaign.

Once Kaufman-Renn finally takes the court and the rotations more closely mirror what we'll see in postseason play, then fans can start forming more rash opinions about the Jayhawks. Until then, they just have to take it game by game and see which lineup combinations work best together.

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