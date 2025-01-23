Kansas Basketball Extends Win Streak with Dominant Second Half Against TCU
The Kansas Jayhawks pulled away late to secure a commanding 74-61 victory over the TCU Horned Frogs, showcasing an efficient offensive performance and balanced contributions across the roster.
The Jayhawks (14-4) stifled TCU in the final minutes, holding the Horned Frogs scoreless for the last 2:19 of the game.
Kansas shot an impressive 55.6% from the field while limiting turnovers and dominating the glass with a 33-31 rebounding advantage.
Hunter Dickinson paced the Jayhawks with a near double-double, tallying 16 points on 7-of-10 shooting and grabbing nine rebounds. His presence in the paint was instrumental on both ends of the floor, anchoring the Kansas defense while converting efficiently around the rim.
Freshman Flory Bidunga also made a strong impact inside, recording a double-double (first of career) with 10 points and 10 rebounds, including three on the offensive end. His energy and physicality were crucial to Kansas maintaining control in the second half.
Kansas received meaningful contributions from several players, with Shakeel Moore and Zeke Mayo combining for 24 points. Moore’s sharp shooting from beyond the arc (3-for-4) stretched TCU’s defense, while Mayo’s consistent scoring with 13 points added a needed spark.
Off the bench, AJ Storr contributed 12 points and six rebounds in just 22 minutes, providing Kansas with a significant boost. His activity on defense and ability to finish in transition helped the Jayhawks maintain their momentum, which was a sight for sore eyes.
The Jayhawks were particularly dominant in the second half, outscoring TCU 41-30. Kansas connected on 5-of-10 three-pointers after halftime and continued to find success at the free-throw line, hitting 80% of their attempts.
The Jayhawks now prepare for a highly anticipated showdown with No. 7 Houston this Saturday at Allen Fieldhouse.