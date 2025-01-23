KANSAS

AJ Storr Silences Critics With Big Night Against TCU for Kansas Basketball

Coming off the bench, Storr ignited multiple Jayhawk runs that proved pivotal in sinking the Horned Frogs.

Mathey Gibson

Jan 22, 2025; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks guard AJ Storr (2) scores a basket against the TCU Horned Frogs during the first half at Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images
AJ Storr has had a rocky start to his time as a Kansas Jayhawk.

Struggling to adjust to his new role and often showing visible frustration, Storr’s body language throughout the season hinted at someone who wasn’t happy with his situation. But tonight, something clicked, and the difference was unmistakable.

In Kansas’ 74-61 win over TCU, Storr looked like a completely different player. He brought energy, intensity, and, most importantly, joy to the court.

Finishing with 12 points, six rebounds, and three steals in just 22 minutes, Storr played with a confidence and enthusiasm that fans hadn’t seen all season.

From the start, Storr’s presence was undeniable. He attacked loose balls, grabbed key rebounds, and made defensive plays that ignited the Jayhawks during a pivotal second half.

His aggression and effort were the spark Kansas needed to pull away from a scrappy TCU team.

What stood out the most wasn’t just Storr’s stat line, but his demeanor. He played like someone who was finally free—focused, energetic, and engaged.

For a player who has struggled to find his fit and has often appeared disconnected on the floor, this game felt like a breakthrough moment.

Storr’s energy seemed to radiate throughout the team, as his hustle plays and defensive intensity helped Kansas lock down TCU late in the game.

He looked like he was having fun again, a promising sign for a Jayhawks squad that has lofty goals this season.

If this version of Storr sticks around, the Jayhawks’ ceiling becomes much higher. His ability to make plays on both ends of the floor adds depth and versatility, giving Kansas another weapon in its rotation.

With a huge matchup against No. 7 Houston coming up on Saturday, the timing of Storr’s resurgence couldn’t be better.

If he can carry this momentum forward, Kansas will be in a much stronger position heading into the toughest stretch of their schedule.

