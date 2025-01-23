KANSAS

3 Key Takeaways from Kansas Basketball's Win at TCU

On Wednesday, the Jayhawks battled back to secure a hard-fought road win in Fort Worth.

Mathey Gibson

Jan 22, 2025; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks guard Zeke Mayo (5) controls the ball as TCU Horned Frogs forward Trazarien White (13) defends during the second half at Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images
Jan 22, 2025; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks guard Zeke Mayo (5) controls the ball as TCU Horned Frogs forward Trazarien White (13) defends during the second half at Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images / Chris Jones-Imagn Images
In this story:

Kansas basketball showed its resilience on the road Wednesday night, rallying from a 14-point deficit to secure a gritty 74-61 win over TCU.

While the Horned Frogs tested the Jayhawks early, the visitors responded with poise, adding another impressive Big 12 victory to their season resume.

Here’s a closer look at three key takeaways from the win.

Jayhawks Show Some Comeback Gusto

Shakeel Moore
Jan 22, 2025; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks guard Shakeel Moore (0) dunks the ball against TCU Horned Frogs guard Noah Reynolds (21) during the second half at Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images / Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Kansas didn’t make it easy on themselves, falling behind by as many as 14 points in the first half. But instead of folding, the Jayhawks fought back in a big way.

Shakeel Moore was the spark in the second half, scoring 11 points off the bench and knocking down 3 of 4 from deep. AJ Storr was right there with him, adding 10 of his 12 points on a scorching 5-for-6 shooting after the break.

Road games are never easy, but Kansas showed grit and composure to pull off the win in Fort Worth.

AJ Storr is Back?

AJ Storr
Jan 22, 2025; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks guard AJ Storr (2) dunks the ball against the TCU Horned Frogs during the second half at Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images / Chris Jones-Imagn Images

AJ Storr has had a tough season—it’s no secret. Struggles on the court and some tough body language have made his year a bit of a slog. But against TCU, he looked like a completely different player.

Storr brought energy and focus, finishing with 12 points, six rebounds, and three steals while playing a key role in the Jayhawks’ second-half surge.

It’s the kind of performance Kansas has been hoping for all year, and if he can keep this up, it could mean big things for the team.

Still Can’t Get to the Line

Hunter Dickinso
Jan 22, 2025; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks center Hunter Dickinson (1) battles for possession of the ball against TCU Horned Frogs forward Trazarien White (13) during the second half at Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images / Chris Jones-Imagn Images

It’s the same old story for Kansas when it comes to free throws. They’re dead last in the country in both free throw attempts and rate, and that didn’t change in Fort Worth.

The Jayhawks went just 8-for-10 from the line the entire night and shot only three free throws in the second half. It’s almost unheard of, but somehow Kansas still found a way to get the job done.

The lack of free throws might be frustrating, but as long as the Jayhawks can compensate with efficient shooting and strong defense, they’ll be tough to beat.

Kansas on Sports Illustrated

AJ Storr Silences Critics With Big Night Against TCU for Kansas Basketball

Kansas Basketball Extends Win Streak with Dominant Second Half Against TCU

KJ Adams Injury Update: What It Means for Kansas Basketball

Published |Modified
Mathey Gibson
MATHEY GIBSON

Mathey Gibson is the Managing Editor for the Kansas Jayhawks On SI. A graduate of the University of Alabama, he has extensive experience covering major college sports, including reporting on Crimson Tide athletics since 2019 for outlets like Alabama Crimson Tide On SI, The Crimson White, and Tide Illustrated. Now focused on Kansas, Gibson has covered significant events such as the NCAA Tournament, College World Series, and the College Football Playoff, bringing a deep understanding of collegiate athletics to one of the nation’s premier programs.

Home/Basketball