3 Key Takeaways from Kansas Basketball's Win at TCU
Kansas basketball showed its resilience on the road Wednesday night, rallying from a 14-point deficit to secure a gritty 74-61 win over TCU.
While the Horned Frogs tested the Jayhawks early, the visitors responded with poise, adding another impressive Big 12 victory to their season resume.
Here’s a closer look at three key takeaways from the win.
Jayhawks Show Some Comeback Gusto
Kansas didn’t make it easy on themselves, falling behind by as many as 14 points in the first half. But instead of folding, the Jayhawks fought back in a big way.
Shakeel Moore was the spark in the second half, scoring 11 points off the bench and knocking down 3 of 4 from deep. AJ Storr was right there with him, adding 10 of his 12 points on a scorching 5-for-6 shooting after the break.
Road games are never easy, but Kansas showed grit and composure to pull off the win in Fort Worth.
AJ Storr is Back?
AJ Storr has had a tough season—it’s no secret. Struggles on the court and some tough body language have made his year a bit of a slog. But against TCU, he looked like a completely different player.
Storr brought energy and focus, finishing with 12 points, six rebounds, and three steals while playing a key role in the Jayhawks’ second-half surge.
It’s the kind of performance Kansas has been hoping for all year, and if he can keep this up, it could mean big things for the team.
Still Can’t Get to the Line
It’s the same old story for Kansas when it comes to free throws. They’re dead last in the country in both free throw attempts and rate, and that didn’t change in Fort Worth.
The Jayhawks went just 8-for-10 from the line the entire night and shot only three free throws in the second half. It’s almost unheard of, but somehow Kansas still found a way to get the job done.
The lack of free throws might be frustrating, but as long as the Jayhawks can compensate with efficient shooting and strong defense, they’ll be tough to beat.