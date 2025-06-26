How Will Paul Mbiya Fit in at Kansas - Is He a Starter?
Adding international prospect Paul Mbiya, and finally bolstering the frontcourt rotation is a game-changer for Kansas’ outlook. Toss in the signing of wing Kohl Rosario just a day prior, and the Jayhawks seemingly have it all taken care of in terms of roster building. (Although landing an extra big with the final scholarship spot certainly wouldn’t hurt.)
For the time being, Kansas has filled out 13 of 14 scholarships. And with that current setup, here’s how Mbiya would fit in:
Mbiya immediately slides into the rotation because, well, there isn’t much of one in the frontcourt. Prior to his commitment, the general consensus was Kansas would start 6-foot-7 Illinois transfer Tre White at the four – which was a bit worrisome considering he’s listed as a guard.
While Mbiya is far from a finished product, his size and length would allow him to be an impact player on the defensive end from day one. His offense may take some time to come around, but the Jayhawks are loaded with firepower on that end.
The only worry: a lineup of White (has never made more than 0.8 threes per game), Mbiya, and Bidunga would shrink the court drastically. Long-range marksman Jayden Dawson (hit 2.7 triples per game) and incoming freshman Darryn Peterson, a stellar shooter himself, would offset that worry to an extent, but not entirely.
Expect Mbiya – who just picked up a basketball three years ago – to make tremendous strides throughout the offseason, and well into the 2025-26 campaign itself. Still, getting Mbiya in late June gives the Jayhawks less time to develop him into an impact high-major player by early November.
Beginning the season with White and Bidunga as the four and five still isn’t out of the question, and coach Bill Self’s ultimate decision likely hinges on Mbiya’s ability to tune up his game in the coming months.
If Mbiya doesn’t start initially, expect him to have worked his way into the Jayhawks’ starting lineup by the time Kansas flips its calendar to 2026, and play an influential role off the bench in the time leading up.