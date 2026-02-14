Three Instant Observations From Kansas’ Blowout Loss to No. 5 Iowa State

Kansas saw its eight-game winning streak come to a crashing halt Saturday afternoon against No. 5 Iowa State. The Cyclones dominated, leading by as many as 24 points and evening the season series at one game apiece.



It was an ugly performance for KU, which once held a 20-16 lead early. From there, Iowa State kicked off a 20-2 run to put the game out of reach.

Today was a discouraging showing for a team that had been playing its best basketball of the season. Here are three takeaways from the loss.

Feb 14, 2026; Ames, Iowa, USA; Iowa State Cyclones forward Milan Momcilovic (22) shoots over the hands of Kansas Jayhawks guard Elmarko Jackson (13) during the first half at James H. Hilton Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-Imagn Images | Reese Strickland-Imagn Images

3. Iowa State Was Scorching Hot From Three

The Cyclones got off to a dreadful offensive start, scoring just two points over the first 7+ minutes. However, it didn't take them long to catch fire.



Although Iowa State finished just 11-for-30 (36.7%) from three, it knocked down several tough shots during its big run. Jamarion Batemon combined to shoot 3-for-6 from beyond the arc, and Milan Momcilovic connected on four 3-pointers, including this absurd corner shot:

Milan Momcilovic does exactly what any of us would do after hitting a sick shot,; immediately look up at the Jumbotron to watch the replay pic.twitter.com/fzSlY3s9cT — OutCYde the Lines (@OutCYdetheLines) February 14, 2026

Even players like Tamin Lipsey, who entered shooting 27.4% from three, knocked down a pair. Much of the final score can be attributed to outstanding and difficult shot-making from Iowa State.

2. A Complete 180 From the First Meeting

The first meeting between these teams resulted in a Kansas blowout. KU led by as many as 26 points and held a massive 42-16 advantage at one point in the first half.



But this time, the script flipped entirely. Once Iowa State found its rhythm on the offensive end, the Jayhawks felt the same wrath they gave ISU a month ago.

Jan 13, 2026; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks guard Melvin Council Jr. (14) drives against Iowa State Cyclones forward Milan Momcilovic (22) during the second half at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

TJ Otzelberger's squad heard the outside noise entering this matchup and desperately needed a bounce-back performance after a bad loss to TCU. Once the Cyclones gained some momentum, there was little that KU could do to slow them down.

1. Jayhawks Shot Themselves in the Foot

As is often the case when a road team is playing in a hostile environment, turnovers proved costly. Kansas finished shooting 37.3% from the field, but it actually started off hitting some shots, knocking down four of its first nine attempts from 3-point range thanks to some early production from Melvin Council Jr.

However, the Jayhawks were nearly out of the contest by halftime, largely because of careless mistakes. KU committed 10 turnovers in the first 20 minutes, a number that simply won't suffice in Hilton Coliseum.



Every time the Jayhawks looked like they were going to make a comeback, a defensive lapse or a bad pass led to another Cyclone opportunity. Granted, the refereeing crew permitted an extremely physical style of play and Iowa State embraced it, but that does not excuse the early miscues. In a game of this magnitude, especially on the road, those mistakes were too much to overcome in the end.