Three Instant Observations From Kansas’ Blowout Loss to No. 5 Iowa State
Kansas saw its eight-game winning streak come to a crashing halt Saturday afternoon against No. 5 Iowa State. The Cyclones dominated, leading by as many as 24 points and evening the season series at one game apiece.
It was an ugly performance for KU, which once held a 20-16 lead early. From there, Iowa State kicked off a 20-2 run to put the game out of reach.
Today was a discouraging showing for a team that had been playing its best basketball of the season. Here are three takeaways from the loss.
3. Iowa State Was Scorching Hot From Three
The Cyclones got off to a dreadful offensive start, scoring just two points over the first 7+ minutes. However, it didn't take them long to catch fire.
Although Iowa State finished just 11-for-30 (36.7%) from three, it knocked down several tough shots during its big run. Jamarion Batemon combined to shoot 3-for-6 from beyond the arc, and Milan Momcilovic connected on four 3-pointers, including this absurd corner shot:
Even players like Tamin Lipsey, who entered shooting 27.4% from three, knocked down a pair. Much of the final score can be attributed to outstanding and difficult shot-making from Iowa State.
2. A Complete 180 From the First Meeting
The first meeting between these teams resulted in a Kansas blowout. KU led by as many as 26 points and held a massive 42-16 advantage at one point in the first half.
But this time, the script flipped entirely. Once Iowa State found its rhythm on the offensive end, the Jayhawks felt the same wrath they gave ISU a month ago.
TJ Otzelberger's squad heard the outside noise entering this matchup and desperately needed a bounce-back performance after a bad loss to TCU. Once the Cyclones gained some momentum, there was little that KU could do to slow them down.
1. Jayhawks Shot Themselves in the Foot
As is often the case when a road team is playing in a hostile environment, turnovers proved costly. Kansas finished shooting 37.3% from the field, but it actually started off hitting some shots, knocking down four of its first nine attempts from 3-point range thanks to some early production from Melvin Council Jr.
However, the Jayhawks were nearly out of the contest by halftime, largely because of careless mistakes. KU committed 10 turnovers in the first 20 minutes, a number that simply won't suffice in Hilton Coliseum.
Every time the Jayhawks looked like they were going to make a comeback, a defensive lapse or a bad pass led to another Cyclone opportunity. Granted, the refereeing crew permitted an extremely physical style of play and Iowa State embraced it, but that does not excuse the early miscues. In a game of this magnitude, especially on the road, those mistakes were too much to overcome in the end.
A longtime Kansas basketball and football fan, Josh is at The College of New Jersey majoring in Communications and minoring in Journalism. Josh has over 1,000 published articles on KU athletics on FanSided's Through the Phog, with additional work at Pro Football Network and Last Word on Sports. In his free time, Josh often broadcasts TCNJ football games on WTSR 91.3FM.Follow Josh_Schulman04