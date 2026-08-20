Jaxon Kohler’s BYU Connection Could Bring Kansas the Big Man It Needs

When the NCAA's injunction granting Class of 2022 athletes another year of eligibility was first put into effect, one of the first transfers the Kansas Jayhawks were linked to was Jaxon Kohler. The former Michigan State big man was viewed as a perfect fit in Lawrence to solve KU's frontcourt dilemma.

But lately, Kohler has been closely connected to BYU, with many insiders considering the Cougars the favorite to land him. It makes sense considering he's a Utah native and played for the Jazz during his brief stint in the NBA Summer League.



Now, one of BYU's former players is coincidentally hitting the open market. Mali native Keba Keita, who started at center for the Cougars the past two seasons, entered the transfer portal yesterday.

If Kohler does eventually commit to BYU, Keita's chances of returning to Provo could take a significant hit, potentially making him an option for Bill Self and crew.

NEWS: BYU center Keba Keita plans to enter the @TransferPortal, source told @On3.



The 6-8 senior has not closed the door on a possible return to Provo.



Keita is represented by Keith Kreiter of EDGE Sports.https://t.co/M6GlVAKqFM https://t.co/7MUM87HzsA pic.twitter.com/zOCKylum4x — Joe Tipton (@JoeTipton) August 19, 2026

Keita appeared in 68 of 71 possible games since arriving at BYU from Utah and started every one of them. In both seasons in Provo, he averaged more than seven rebounds per game and shot above 67% from the field.



At 6-foot-7 and 230 pounds, he's undersized for a traditional center, but his incredible motor and rim protection allow him to hold his own defensively and create second chances on the other end.

Keita averaged a career-high 1.8 blocks per game this past season in just 22.6 minutes. He's always been a player who has struggled with stamina, but he gives it his all during the minutes he's on the floor.

Kansas has desperately been looking for another center to address its frontcourt issues this offseason. The Jayhawks bring back Paul Mbiya after he served in a reserve role as a freshman, while Charleston transfer Christian Reeves was added with the intention of starting at the five. However, Reeves underwent shoulder surgery this offseason to address a torn labrum, leaving his timetable for the upcoming season uncertain.



KU also technically has a center waiting in the wings in Mihailo Mušikić, who has yet to be deemed eligible after committing to the Jayhawks last month. It's highly unlikely that the NCAA permits him to play given that he is already 24 years old.

Keita may not be a spectacular option, but he brings several traits that could complement the pieces already on the roster with his strong screens and paint defense. It may not be a terrible idea to let Keita, Mbiya, and Reeves compete for the available center minutes and let the best man win.

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