Jayhawks Product Joel Embiid Helps Lead Team USA Over Serbia; Morning Call, August 9
The Paris 2024 Olympics provided a lot of exciting moments on Thursday, but perhaps Team USA men's basketball's 95-91 victory over Serbia in the semifinal round takes the cake.
Despite being heavy favorites coming into the game, Team USA were heavy favorites. But Serbia was in control for the first three quarters and had a 13-point lead going into the final period.
LeBron James and Stephen Curry were the main players who led the comeback as James finished the game as a whole with a triple-double while Curry scored 36 points, but former Kansas Jayhawks standout center Joel Embiid also played a key role in the instant classic as he scored seven of his 19 points (second-most on the team) in the fourth quarter.
In total, the Philadelphia 76ers' 2023 NBA MVP shot a very efficient 8-of-11 from the field, including 2-of-3 from downtown and 1-of-1 from the charity stripe, while also grabbing four rebounds (third-most on the team), two assists and a crucial fourth-quarter block.
With this victory, the 2014 Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year and the rest of Team USA advance to the Gold Medal match against France. The game will tip-off at 2:30 p.m. CT.
Did you Notice?
- Kansas football head coach discussed the team's recent scrimmage and is happy with the players' mindset
- Kansas athletic director Travis Goff showed his support for Embiid and Team USA after they defeated Serbia in the semifinal round of the Paris 2024 Olympics.
Kansas volleyball had its first practice ahead of the upcoming season. The Jayhawks earned the top spot in the Big 12 Preseason Poll on Wednesday.
- Kansas women's soccer revealed its promotional schedule.
Countdown to Kansas' 2024 Football Season Opener:
20 days.
