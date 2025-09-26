Is Joel Embiid Ready or Are the 76ers Headed for Another Heartbreak?
CAMDEN, N.J. — Seven months after he last played basketball and five after he underwent (another) surgery on his troublesome left knee, Joel Embiid addressed a roomful of reporters eager for a health update from the former MVP.
What they left with was a lot more questions.
In a 16-minute session with assembled media, Embiid was purposefully—and at times maddeningly—vague about his health. He fired off clichés about elbow jumpers. He said he has “made a lot of progress” in recent months. He was “trying to check all the boxes.” He said the plan was to “keep getting strong,” to “keep getting better,” and to “take it day-by-day.”
Said Embiid, “Everything is on schedule.”
Swell. It is impossible—repeat, impossible—to overstate the significance of this season in Philadelphia. The 76ers’ 24-win 2024–25 campaign was an unmitigated disaster. Embiid was hurt. Paul George was hurt. A team that entered the season with title aspirations was all but finished by Christmas.
This year has to be different. George is back. Tyrese Maxey is a year older. An aging core will be supplemented by a collection of talented young players—V.J. Edgecombe, Jared McCain, Quentin Grimes (eventually)—who are eager to compete in a conference that is the least competitive it has been in a generation.
And all of it hinges on the health of Joel Embiid.
Nothing went right for Embiid last season. He didn’t play in exhibition games. He didn’t play at all until November. He struggled through 19 games (his career-low in a full season), shot 44.4% (ditto) and averaged 23.8 points, more than 10 off from the previous season.
He enters this season wanting to bounce back—while offering no assurances that he can.
“I want to be as honest as possible,” Embiid said. “I think going forward we’re just going to listen to the body. I’ll be honest and say that it’s going to be unpredictable at times and that’s O.K., and we got to work with that. You got to take it day by day and go from there.”
For weeks the Sixers have been teasing fans on social media. Images of George, who is recovering from offseason knee surgery, lifting weights. Edgecombe attacking the rim. Maxey being vocal on the floor. It’s made some—this reporter included—wonder if Philadelphia was being underestimated. If this was the season the Sixers put it all together. If the Embiid revenge tour would be in full swing.
And there are reasons to believe it. George said entering this training camp he has a better understanding of the role. There are high hopes for McCain, who showed signs of brilliance before a knee injury ended his season (a hand injury will cost him at least a few weeks of this one). Maxey talked about setting a standard, a way to play no matter who is in the lineup.
But it does matter who is in the lineup. The trio of Embiid, George and Maxey played 15 games together last season. A total of 294 minutes. That’s not enough time to microwave chemistry, much less fully develop it. The Sixers don’t need Embiid to be a 70-plus-game MVP candidate. But 55-ish is probably required.
Daryl Morey, the 76ers’ president, said the team is “not getting into the expectations game” when it comes to Embiid. They will follow the doctors’ advice and manage Embiid accordingly.
Said Morey, “We’re in sort of the prove-it phase. I don’t want to set up that we have, ‘Except for the boxes that we have to check and the doctor’s advice we have to follow, that’s really all we know.’ But Joel, in his own words, had some positive things, and he’s the most important.”
The situation is fascinating. On paper, the Sixers have championship-level talent. Embiid is two years removed from holding the MVP trophy. George is a season removed from being an All-Star. Maxey is one of the best young guards in the league. Boston, a thorn in Philadelphia’s side in the postseason, is gone. Indiana, last season’s conference champ, is taking a gap year, too. There’s a void the Sixers can step into.
If Embiid can play.
“I think everybody that knows me knows that I want to play,” Embiid said. “And I want to play every single game. I’ve been pretty unlucky when it comes to that compared to most NBA players. When you get to the point where I was last year where it was so unpredictable, it sucks. It is mentally draining.
“I’ve had so many injuries. The one thing that I’ve always told myself is you can’t give up no matter what comes. You just got to get back up and keep pushing through and do the right thing at all times and hope for the best. So like I said, just a little bit of a different situation this year. So I’m excited to keep progressing. I feel really good.”
Note that in September, Joel Embiid feels really good.
Box checked. On to the next one.
