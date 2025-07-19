JHX Hoops Roster: Kansas Basketball Alumni Team in TBT
The Kansas Jayhawks alumni team is set to take the floor this afternoon in The Basketball Tournament (TBT).
JHX Hoops will face off against No. 7 seed OffDaHook at 3 p.m. CT in its opening round matchup following a strong showing in Thursday's scrimmage, where they defeated K-State alumni squad Purple Reign 78-72.
The roster is filled with familiar names who once lit up the Allen Fieldhouse crowd. Here is everyone listed on JHX's 2025 team.
JHX Hoops Roster in The Basketball Tournament
Sherron Collins (Head Coach)
Tyshawn Taylor (Player + GM)
Zeke Mayo
LaGerald Vick
Jamari Traylor
Darnell Jackson
Nicolas Timberlake
Kevin Young
Cliff Alexander
Billy Preston
Jacob Hanna
Kelvin Amayo
Marcus Bell
A handful of former Jayhawks are suiting up once again to represent the university in TBT, including Zeke Mayo, who recently left the Washington Wizards Summer League team after appearing in two games and logging 17 minutes.
Another recent Jayhawk joining the squad is Nicolas Timberlake, who returns to the floor following his lone season at KU in 2023–24.
Sherron Collins will serve as head coach, bringing back familiar faces like Tyshawn Taylor, LaGerald Vick, and Kevin Young, all of whom previously competed with Mass Street before the team rebranded to JHX Hoops.
Veterans like Darnell Jackson, Cliff Alexander, Billy Preston, and Jamari Traylor round out the group of KU alumni.
Jacob Hanna, Kelvin Amayo, and Marcus Bell did not play at Kansas but are expected to contribute off the bench.
Even without past marquee names like Thomas Robinson and Frank Mason III, who left to join Syracuse’s alumni team, the roster has enough experience and young talent for JHX Hoops to make a serious run in TBT.