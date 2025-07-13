How Each Kansas Basketball Player Is Faring in the Summer League
The NBA 2K26 Summer League kicked off on July 10 in Las Vegas, and a handful of former Kansas Jayhawks were listed on teams' rosters ahead of the tournament.
How are KU's alums performing through the first few days of the summer league?
Johnny Furphy (Indiana Pacers)
2025 Summer League Stats: 2 GP, 9.5 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 50.0% FG, 22.2% 3PT
Fresh off an NBA Finals appearance, the Australian-born Jayhawk is showing out in the summer league. In Indiana's loss on Saturday, Furphy posted 11 points, six rebounds, and four assists, adding a ferocious poster dunk along the way.
Kevin McCullar Jr. (New York Knicks)
2025 Summer League Stats: 1 GP, 13.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.0 steals, 35.7% FG, 20.0% 3PT
While he was not particularly efficient shooting the ball, McCullar had the best summer league debut among all former Jayhawks, filling up the box score and playing a team-high 28 minutes for the Knicks. He and New York will take the court again on July 13 against the Boston Celtics.
Hunter Dickinson (New Orleans Pelicans)
2025 Summer League Stats: 2 GP, 3.5 points, 2.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 1.5 blocks, 60.0% FG
Dickinson has appeared in both of New Orleans' summer league contests, scoring five and two points, respectively. The two-time All-American is surprisingly making an impact on the defensive end, tallying three blocks thus far.
Dajuan Harris (Charlotte Hornets)
2025 Summer League Stats: N/A
Charlotte has come out victorious in both of its summer league contests thus far, but Harris has yet to see the floor for the Hornets. Perhaps he will play his first minutes on July 14 against the Dallas Mavericks.
Zeke Mayo (Washington Wizards)
2025 Summer League Stats: N/A
Even in a blowout loss, Washington did not insert Mayo into the contest on Friday. The Wizards ran a 10-man rotation last game, so Mayo must really earn any minutes he receives moving forward.