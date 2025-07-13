KANSAS

How Each Kansas Basketball Player Is Faring in the Summer League

The first few days of the NBA Summer League have passed. Are former Kansas basketball players doing well in the event?

Joshua Schulman

Mar 27, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Indiana Pacers forward Johnny Furphy (12) shoots during the second half against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images
Mar 27, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Indiana Pacers forward Johnny Furphy (12) shoots during the second half against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images / Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images
The NBA 2K26 Summer League kicked off on July 10 in Las Vegas, and a handful of former Kansas Jayhawks were listed on teams' rosters ahead of the tournament.

How are KU's alums performing through the first few days of the summer league?

Johnny Furphy (Indiana Pacers)
2025 Summer League Stats: 2 GP, 9.5 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 50.0% FG, 22.2% 3PT

Fresh off an NBA Finals appearance, the Australian-born Jayhawk is showing out in the summer league. In Indiana's loss on Saturday, Furphy posted 11 points, six rebounds, and four assists, adding a ferocious poster dunk along the way.

Kevin McCullar Jr. (New York Knicks)
2025 Summer League Stats: 1 GP, 13.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.0 steals, 35.7% FG, 20.0% 3PT

While he was not particularly efficient shooting the ball, McCullar had the best summer league debut among all former Jayhawks, filling up the box score and playing a team-high 28 minutes for the Knicks. He and New York will take the court again on July 13 against the Boston Celtics.

Hunter Dickinson (New Orleans Pelicans)
2025 Summer League Stats: 2 GP, 3.5 points, 2.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 1.5 blocks, 60.0% FG

Dickinson has appeared in both of New Orleans' summer league contests, scoring five and two points, respectively. The two-time All-American is surprisingly making an impact on the defensive end, tallying three blocks thus far.

Dajuan Harris (Charlotte Hornets)
2025 Summer League Stats: N/A

Charlotte has come out victorious in both of its summer league contests thus far, but Harris has yet to see the floor for the Hornets. Perhaps he will play his first minutes on July 14 against the Dallas Mavericks.

Zeke Mayo (Washington Wizards)
2025 Summer League Stats: N/A

Even in a blowout loss, Washington did not insert Mayo into the contest on Friday. The Wizards ran a 10-man rotation last game, so Mayo must really earn any minutes he receives moving forward.

Joshua Schulman
JOSHUA SCHULMAN

A longtime Kansas basketball and football fan, Josh is at The College of New Jersey majoring in Communications and minoring in Journalism. Josh has over 1,000 published articles on KU athletics on FanSided's Through the Phog, with additional work at Pro Football Network and Last Word on Sports. In his free time, Josh often broadcasts TCNJ football games on WTSR 91.3FM.

