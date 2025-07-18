Kansas Jayhawks Basketball: July 18 Updates & Recruiting News to Know
The 2026 recruiting trail is beginning to heat up for schools around the country.
Even during a relatively quiet part of the offseason, there is plenty to discuss about Kansas basketball.
Stay up to date with these four updates you should know about the Jayhawks.
4. Bill Self Offers Twin Brothers in 2026 Recruiting Class
This week, the Jayhawks extended offers to twin brothers in the 2026 recruiting class. Gavin and Gallagher Placide, a pair of 4-star forwards, now hold scholarships from Kansas and several other high-major programs as their recruitment begins to heat up.
3. Kansas Alumni Defeat K-State in Sunflower Scrimmage
JHX Hoops, Kansas basketball’s alumni team in The Basketball Tournament, defeated K-State alumni team Purple Reign by a score of 78-72 in a scrimmage on Thursday evening. Former KU stars like David McCormack and Zeke Mayo will officially kick off JHX’s bracket play on Saturday, July 19, at 3 p.m. CT against No. 7 seed OffDaHook.
MORE: The Basketball Tournament (TBT): Full Viewing Guide and Times
2. The Athletic Features Several Jayhawk Figures on New Top 25 Lists
Since Monday, The Athletic has been unveiling daily top 25 college basketball lists in honor of the year 2025. These lists include the top 25 players of the 2000s, the top 25 coaches of the 2000s, the top 25 teams of the 2000s, and the top 25 non-champions of the 2000s.
Here's where Kansas is featured in each of these articles:
Top 25 2000s Players: No. 24, Nick Collison
Top 25 2000s Coaches: No. 1, Bill Self
Top 25 2000s Teams: No. 25, 2019-20 Kansas, No. 6, 2007-08 Kansas
Top 25 2000s Non-Champions: No. 25, 2019-20 Kansas, No. 15, 2009-10 Kansas
1. Two 5-Star Recruits Schedule Kansas Visits; Other Trips Looming
Coach Self will host a pair of top-15 recruits in the 2026 recruiting class on official visits over the next few months. Top-ranked point guard Taylen Kinney will embark on a trip to Lawrence starting Aug. 22, while Zephyrhills Christian Academy forward Toni Bryant will begin his second visit to campus on Nov. 2.
Meanwhile, other targets like Ikenna Alozie and Billy White III have confirmed they plan to visit KU at some point, but no official dates have been set as of right now.