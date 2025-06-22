Johnny Furphy Looking to Make Australian History in NBA Finals
Former Kansas Jayhawks standout Johnny Furphy could soon make history as the eighth Australian native to win an NBA title.
The Indiana Pacers' improbable run to the NBA Finals has given the Melbourne native a real shot at etching his name in Australian history. He would join the country's other champions like Luc Longley, Andrew Gaze, Patty Mills, Aron Baynes, Andrew Bogut, Matthew Dellavedova, and Jack White.
Furphy played one season at Kansas, earning All-Big 12 Freshman honors before going No. 35 overall in the 2024 NBA Draft.
As a rookie in Indiana, he appeared in 50 regular season games and averaged 2.1 points and 1.4 rebounds on 38.0% field goal shooting.
Although he has mostly been a role player in the playoffs, Furphy has played in 10 contests and 35 total minutes, scoring his first finals bucket during Game 5.
The Pacers have pushed a loaded Thunder team to Game 7 in the championship after eliminating the Milwaukee Bucks, Cleveland Cavaliers, and New York Knicks to reach this point.
Most recently, Jack White took home a ring with the Nuggets in 2023, though he was never technically elevated to Denver's NBA roster.
Regardless of his role, Furphy is one win away from joining an exclusive club of Aussies who have reached the sport's pinnacle.
The Pacers tip off the win-or-go-home meeting of the series tonight at 7 p.m. CT on ABC.