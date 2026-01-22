Latest Darryn Peterson Injury Update After ‘Severe’ Ankle Turn vs Colorado

After a frustrating nonconference slate in which he missed nine of Kansas basketball's first 13 games, freshman star Darryn Peterson has remained relatively healthy through the first one-third of conference play. The projected top-3 draft pick has appeared in all six Big 12 contests and played 30 or more minutes in half of them.



However, he suffered another injury on Tuesday against Colorado, adding more complexity to his lingering cramping issues. Peterson turned his ankle in the second half, and although he played in the latter stages of the game, he was largely ineffective and appeared limited in his mobility.

During head coach Bill Self's first press conference since his hospitalization earlier this week, he addressed the ankle injury Peterson suffered the night prior. Self acknowledged that it was fairly severe and could remain an issue moving forward.



"That was a pretty severe turn, as evidenced by how he's walking today or lack thereof and everything," Self stated. "So he finished the game, but he couldn't move hardly. He didn't feel very good, so I was really happy and proud of him for contributing in the way he did. I know he earned some cred with his teammates last night because they saw it was puffed up pretty good. He's not going to be 100% for a while, so he's going to have to learn to deal with that."

Darryn Peterson Has Yet Another Lower Body Injury

This certainly is not the news Jayhawk fans wanted to hear, as they already had to deal with Peterson's frequent absences for nearly two months to start the season. Even in the early games he did appear in, he was visibly hampered and did not look fully healthy.



He had finally begun to get into a groove in conference play, but it is now possible that this injury sets him back once again. Self did note that Peterson will likely have to learn to deal with the ankle injury moving forward, suggesting an absence may not be necessary.

Through 10 games, Peterson is averaging 21.6 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 1.9 assists on 49.3%/42.0%/82.0% shooting splits. When healthy, he has looked incredible, most notably coming off an 11-for-13 shooting performance against Baylor while scoring with elite efficiency.

Jan 13, 2026; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks guard Darryn Peterson (22) reacts during the second half against the Iowa State Cyclones at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

But needless to say, injuries have limited him throughout the first few months of his collegiate career. This has not significantly changed how NBA scouts view him, as he could still be the first player selected in this summer's draft. However, for Kansas, having Peterson close to fully healthy will be needed if the Jayhawks want to compete near the top of the Big 12 standings.



The team's next game will come Saturday in Bramlage Coliseum against Kansas State, a venue where the Jayhawks have lost three consecutive seasons. Having Peterson closer to full strength would undoubtedly improve KU's chances of snapping that skid.