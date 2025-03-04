5 Key Stats in Kansas Basketball's Loss to No. 3 Houston
Kansas Basketball dropped another close conference matchup on Monday, this time to No. 3 Houston 65-59. But the stat sheet was nowhere near as close as the actual score - sort of.
Kansas actually won the statistical battle in several ways, but these five key stats ended up deciding the game.
5. Houston Owned the Offensive Glass
Houston out rebounded Kansas on the offensive side 17-5 and won the overall battle for rebounds 37-34. Emanuel Sharp and L.J. Cryer came up with two crucial offensive boards in the closing minutes of the game when Kansas still had a shot. The Jayhawks just couldn't get the ball back and gave up too many second-chance opportunities.
4. The Kansas Starting Guards Combined for Nine Points and Nine Turnovers
Zeke Mayo, Rylan Griffen and Dajuan Harris Jr. struggled in the defensive slugfest, combining for nine points and nine turnovers. On the other side, the Houston's starting guards combined for 42 points and only two turnovers.
3. 26 Shots
Thanks to all of those offensive rebounds, Houston hoisted 26 more shots than the Jayhawks did. Kansas had a better field goal percentage, shooting 19-for-42 (45.2%) as a team, but the Cougars were given more opportunities and shot 24-for-68 (35.3%).
2. Turnovers, Turnovers, Turnovers
Turnovers have been a continuous struggle for Kansas all season and Houston, with the No. 1 defense in the Big 12, exposed that weakness in a huge way. The Cougars won the turnover battle 20-6 over the Jayhawks adding a little more salt in the turnover wound.
Houston is one of the best when it comes to taking care of the basketball, leaving teams with a small margin for error. Kansas needed to walk out of Fertitta Center with half as many turnovers to pull this off.
1. Houston Eliminated KU's Ball Movement
Kansas is the best in the Big 12 when it comes to spreading the ball around, averaging 17 assists a game in conference play. On Monday, Houston's defense held the Jayhawks below their season average and forced more contested shots.
Kansas finished with 12 assists and gave away 16 steals.