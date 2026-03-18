Kansas Assistant Jeremy Case Interviewing for Big 12 Coaching Opening

Kansas made several changes to its coaching staff this past offseason, including adding former NBA head coach Jacque Vaughn and longtime assistant Tony Bland to the sidelines. There could be more movement on Bill Self's staff once the season concludes.



According to Field of 68 host Jeff Goodman, Jeremy Case has interviewed for Arizona State's head coaching opening. He is one of several candidates looking to replace Bobby Hurley after his 11-year stint in Tempe.

Kansas assistant coach Jeremy Case interviewed for the Arizona State opening, source told @TheFieldOf68.



Will be interesting to see if 1) ASU AD Graham Rossini makes a strong push for Randy Bennett and 2) If Bennett leaves Saint Mary’s at this point in his career. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) March 17, 2026

Saint Mary's head coach Randy Bennett appears to be the favorite for the ASU job right now. But if that plan falls through, perhaps Case's name could be floated back into the conversations.

Jeremy Case: Arizona State's Next Head Coach?

Case, now 41, is a former Kansas player who spent time with the program from 2003 to 2008. During that stretch, he appeared in 94 games and was a bench contributor on the 2008 national championship team.



Since then, he has built a strong coaching resume, starting as a graduate assistant in Lawrence before landing assistant roles at Southeast Missouri State and Houston Baptist. Case has been back with the program since 2016 as a video coordinator and assistant, most recently becoming the first person promoted to associate head coach under Self.

Self has said countless times that he expects Case to be a head coach one day, and his basketball IQ and relatively young age make him a strong candidate for the Arizona State job. He is already familiar with Big 12 basketball and has one of the greatest coaches ever advocating for him.



Some people in KU circles once believed Case could eventually be a candidate to replace Self when he retires, whether that comes after this season or within the next five years. Still, it seems unlikely he would land a job of that caliber if he is pursuing lower-tier openings within the conference rather than waiting for the Jayhawks' position.

It feels safe to assume that if KU were to make an internal hire, Vaughn would be the top option. He brings extensive experience as both a Kansas player and an NBA head coach, making him a more proven candidate.



Still, Case could emerge as an important name to watch for the Sun Devils, and seeing KU face him in conference play would be a bittersweet outcome for the program. Don't be surprised if a few moves are made after the Jayhawks' 2025-26 campaign comes to a close.