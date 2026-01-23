Did Bill Self’s Absence Reveal His Future Successor at Kansas?

In several consecutive years, retirement conversations have followed Kansas head coach Bill Self. They first surfaced after back-to-back down seasons for the program and re-emerged this week when Self was hospitalized for the third time in as many years.



Self, now 63, will likely coach only a few more seasons and may already be considering a post-retirement plan that helps the Jayhawks maintain stability. Tuesday's game against Colorado may have offered a glimpse at who KU's next head coach could be.

In Self's absence, assistant Jacque Vaughn stepped in and led the Jayhawks to a 75-69 victory. It was Vaughn's first appearance as a collegiate head coach, despite his lengthy NBA resume that includes time as both an assistant and head coach with the Orlando Magic and Brooklyn Nets.



Entering the season, it was unclear who KU's top assistant truly was. That question now appears to have been answered.

Jacque Vaughn Would Be Bill Self’s Top Internal Replacement

There is still no way of knowing whether Kansas will look outside the program or promote from within when Self eventually retires. Athletic Director Travis Goff will certainly have strong external options if he chooses to go that route.



However, if the promotion comes from inside the program, Vaughn would be the most logical candidate. That conclusion is based on more than just Tuesday's result.

Jan 20, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Kansas Jayhawks assistant coach Jacque Vaughn reacts in the first half against the Colorado Buffaloes at the CU Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Vaughn was the acting head coach in Self's absence and is the only assistant with significant head coaching experience. He also has ties to the university as a former Jayhawk star player, making him a more natural fit than most.



During the offseason, Jeremy Case was promoted to associate head coach, which sparked speculation that he was next in line behind Self. While Case should not be ruled out long-term, Tuesday's game suggested that his title alone does not place him above Vaughn in the current hierarchy.

The good news is that Self's hospital visit was described as precautionary and is not expected to lead to any long-term issues. He plans to return to the sidelines Saturday against Kansas State, with Vaughn resuming his role as an assistant.



However, even if it was only for one game, Tuesday's win forced the program to show its hand a bit. It may mean nothing in the immediate future, but when the day comes that Self steps away, Vaughn is likely to be near the very top of the candidate list, especially given Self's clear confidence in him.