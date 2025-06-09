KANSAS

Kansas Jayhawks Transfer Target Commits to Big East School

Former Big 12 forward and Kansas transfer target Patrick Suemnick committed to Seton Hall, cutting the Jayhawks’ remaining options even thinner.

Joshua Schulman

Feb 12, 2025; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys forward Patrick Suemnick (24) controls the ball as TCU Horned Frogs center Malick Diallo (32) defends during the first half at Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
Feb 12, 2025; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys forward Patrick Suemnick (24) controls the ball as TCU Horned Frogs center Malick Diallo (32) defends during the first half at Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
In this story:

Once considered a Kansas Jayhawks transfer target, Patrick Suemnick officially signed with Seton Hall, according to CBS Sports reporter Matt Zenitz.

After taking an official visit to KU in May, Suemnick was reportedly one of the top big man options for Bill Self. However, the 6-foot-8 role player decided to take his talents to New Jersey.

Suemnick spent two years at West Virginia before transferring to Oklahoma State this past season.

In 34 games (one start), the Wisconsin native scored 2.9 points and grabbed 1.9 rebounds per contest on 52% field goal shooting.

His best collegiate campaign came in 2023-24 when he averaged 4.1 points and 2.6 rebounds for the Mountaineers. That year, Suemnick posted a career-high 20 points in an upset win over KU, thoroughly outplaying Hunter Dickinson for most of the game.

Entering his sixth season of college basketball, Suemnick was granted an additional year of eligibility with the NCAA blanket waiver for JUCO athletes since he played at Triton College in 2021-22.

As it stands, Kansas has filled 11 of its 14 possible scholarships for next season.

The only two big men on the roster are Flory Bidunga and Bryson Tiller. Bidunga is the projected starting center, while Tiller is close to making his way back to the court from ankle surgery he underwent in March.

Given his familiarity with the Big 12 and veteran leadership, Suemnick could have been a valuable addition.

With the uncertainty surrounding French prospect Brice Dessert’s eligibility, time is running out for the Jayhawks to make another impact move this offseason. 

feed

Published
Joshua Schulman
JOSHUA SCHULMAN

A longtime Kansas basketball and football fan, Josh is at The College of New Jersey majoring in Communications and minoring in Journalism. Josh has over 1,000 published articles on KU athletics on FanSided's Through the Phog, with additional work at Pro Football Network and Last Word on Sports. In his free time, Josh often broadcasts TCNJ football games on WTSR 91.3FM.

Home/Basketball