Kansas Jayhawks Transfer Target Commits to Big East School
Once considered a Kansas Jayhawks transfer target, Patrick Suemnick officially signed with Seton Hall, according to CBS Sports reporter Matt Zenitz.
After taking an official visit to KU in May, Suemnick was reportedly one of the top big man options for Bill Self. However, the 6-foot-8 role player decided to take his talents to New Jersey.
Suemnick spent two years at West Virginia before transferring to Oklahoma State this past season.
In 34 games (one start), the Wisconsin native scored 2.9 points and grabbed 1.9 rebounds per contest on 52% field goal shooting.
His best collegiate campaign came in 2023-24 when he averaged 4.1 points and 2.6 rebounds for the Mountaineers. That year, Suemnick posted a career-high 20 points in an upset win over KU, thoroughly outplaying Hunter Dickinson for most of the game.
Entering his sixth season of college basketball, Suemnick was granted an additional year of eligibility with the NCAA blanket waiver for JUCO athletes since he played at Triton College in 2021-22.
As it stands, Kansas has filled 11 of its 14 possible scholarships for next season.
The only two big men on the roster are Flory Bidunga and Bryson Tiller. Bidunga is the projected starting center, while Tiller is close to making his way back to the court from ankle surgery he underwent in March.
Given his familiarity with the Big 12 and veteran leadership, Suemnick could have been a valuable addition.
With the uncertainty surrounding French prospect Brice Dessert’s eligibility, time is running out for the Jayhawks to make another impact move this offseason.