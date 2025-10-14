Kansas Basketball 2025-26 Position Breakdown: Backcourt
The Kansas Jayhawks are only a few weeks away from tipping off the 2025-26 regular season, meaning Bill Self is likely in the process of finalizing his lineups and rotations.
This year's KU squad is one of the deepest in recent memory, with a full second unit capable of stepping in to give the starters a breather when needed.
Perhaps the strongest position group on the roster is the backcourt, as KU is loaded with talented guards. Here at Kansas On SI, we are going to break down each position group for the upcoming season, starting with the backcourt and followed by the frontcourt.
Darryn Peterson
A projected All-American candidate, the superstar guard is expected to be one of the most electric Kansas players of the century.
He is already being mentioned in NBA Draft conversations as the potential No. 1 overall pick next year, and for good reason thanks to his three-level scoring ability, playmaking, and defensive tools.
Peterson will be the primary facilitator of the Jayhawks' offense whenever he is on the court. Opposing defenses will constantly have their eyes on him, often forcing double-teams that will make his teammates astronomically better in turn.
Melvin Council Jr.
After transferring from St. Bonaventure this offseason, Council has quickly earned the trust of the coaching staff.
He is a defensive-minded, hard-nosed player and a gritty on-ball defender with long arms that allow him to contest shots and disrupt passing lanes. Council averaged 2.1 steals per game last season and brings a toughness that fits perfectly into Coach Self's system.
While offense isn’t his primary strength, Council is capable of scoring around the rim and should thrive in a complementary role rather than as a featured scorer.
Considering that Peterson recently told Andy Katz that he and Council will be the best backcourt in the country, it is safe to expect Council in the starting lineup for KU's exhibition against Louisville.
Jayden Dawson
Dawson is another highly touted transfer, arriving from Loyola Chicago after an impressive stint with the Ramblers.
The 6-foot-4 sharpshooter excels from beyond the arc and will make a living as a perimeter threat. Dawson shot 36.3% on 7.4 from 3-point range during the 2024–25 campaign, meaning fans should expect him to be one of the team's best spot-up shooters this season.
Elmarko Jackson
A former 5-star high school recruit and McDonald's All-American, Jackson was somewhat underwhelming as a freshman in 2023-24 and was eventually pushed out of the starting rotation by midseason.
He missed the entirety of last season due to a torn patellar tendon, but the hope is that a year of development and recovery will allow him to bud into the player he was once expected to be.
Jackson will certainly give his backcourt mates a run for their money in the starting five, but his ball-handling and playmaking abilities make him the perfect backup lead guard behind Peterson.
Kohl Rosario
After bursting onto the scene on the AAU circuit this offseason, the Moravian Prep product reclassified to the Class of 2025 to join the Jayhawks a year early.
Since enrolling on campus, he has garnered praise from the coaching staff for his outside shooting and his knack for making hustle plays.
While Peterson will be the freshman to watch this season, Rosario is not the only first-year player who will make an impact from Day 1. Many fans expect him to play a significant role for KU, and it wouldn't be surprising to see him crack the starting five at some point in the year.
Nginyu Ngala
Ngala is one of the more intriguing additions to this year's roster. The 26-year-old guard was the 13th and final player added to the team over the summer and brings a ton of experience from his time at Laurentian University in Canada.
At just 5-foot-10, he will face some physical limitations at the NCAA level, but his smooth outside shooting stroke gives him a chance to carve out a small but meaningful role in the Jayhawks' backcourt rotation.
Jamari McDowell
McDowell played more minutes than initially expected as a freshman due to poor roster construction and proved himself to be a scrappy, defensive-minded guard. He gives maximum effort on every possession and is capable of knocking down open jumpers at times.
After redshirting his sophomore year, McDowell is back with the active roster and ready to fill a depth role if needed.
Corbin Allen
Oak Park High School standout Corbin Allen is one of six incoming freshmen for the Jayhawks this season.
The 6-foot-5 guard set the Oak Park scoring record during his senior campaign and could be a solid long-term player in Lawrence.
Although he wasn't highly ranked out of high school, Allen's size and offensive upside make him an intriguing project. For now, he will begin the season at the bottom of the depth chart as he adjusts to the college game.