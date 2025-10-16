Kansas Basketball Announces Representatives at Big 12 Media Days
The highly anticipated Kansas basketball season is just weeks away from tipping off, and conference media days are already here.
Next Wednesday on Oct. 22, the Kansas men's basketball team will appear in T-Mobile Center in Kansas City with three representatives at the podium, including head coach Bill Self, for Big 12 Media Days.
The conference released the full list of players representing their schools yesterday, and KU's trio of standouts was announced. Among the Jayhawks present will be Darryn Peterson, Flory Bidunga, and Tre White.
A new group of players will rep the university this year after veterans Hunter Dickinson, KJ Adams, and Dajuan Harris did so a year ago.
Peterson was the obvious choice, as he is one of the most high-profile players in college basketball and the former No. 1 overall high school recruit.
The Prolific Prep graduate is one of the most hyped freshmen in recent memory and could very well be the first player selected in next year's NBA Draft.
He is expected to lead a new-look Kansas team back to prominence in the Big 12 and could emerge as an All-America candidate by season's end.
Meanwhile, Bidunga enters with lofty expectations of his own as he looks to make a major sophomore leap. He spent last season learning behind Hunter Dickinson and is now slated to be KU's top big man.
The 6-foot-9 athletic phenom is one of the best shot-blockers in the conference and should be a strong candidate for the All-Big 12 Defensive Team.
Finally, White is the only member of the Jayhawks' group with previous college experience elsewhere. He has spent time at USC, Louisville, and most recently Illinois before transferring to Lawrence this offseason.
The incoming senior is one of the most vocal leaders on the roster and is expected to start alongside Bidunga in the frontcourt. A strong rebounder and tough defender, White fits the mold of a classic glue guy.
Just two days after the event, the team will travel to Louisville to take on the Cardinals in the KFC Yum! Center in an exhibition contest against the one of the best schools in the country.
During media days, the trio will likely answer questions about their supporting cast and the team's goals for the season. There should be plenty of interesting perspectives offered, so fans will want to tune in on ESPNU and ESPN+ from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. next Wednesday to catch the Jayhawks' session live.