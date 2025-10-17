Kansas Basketball Ditching One Tradition for Late Night in the Phog
One of the most entertaining parts of the Kansas basketball season is Late Night in the Phog, which is set to begin later today.
Everyone has been missing college basketball for the past seven months, and Jayhawk fans are eager to watch their team in action, even if it is just for a scrimmage.
But more than seeing the team play, it is a chance for the people of Lawrence to get involved, have fun, and show their true fandom. There are games, pregame festivities, and other activities going on throughout the night even after people come through the doors.
A longstanding tradition fans have gotten used to is having a musical performer. In past years, renowned hip-hop artists like Snoop Dogg, 2 Chainz, Lil Yachty, and Lil Jon have made their way to Allen Fieldhouse to perform in front of the crowd.
But this year, that will not be the case. Instead, KU will feature music by hosting two dueling DJs in a new setup called "Late Night After Party," followed by a KU student-only after-party dance after the men's basketball scrimmage.
KU may be experimenting with whether the musical headliner is still a valued tradition or whether it can be replaced by something fresher.
Kansas On SI's Take
Not having a big-name performer will definitely feel different, but it is not necessarily a bad thing.
The university likely spends a lot of money to bring in those artists for just a short appearance. With how NIL has changed college sports, it makes more sense to allocate that money elsewhere.
Kansas is not exactly begging for additional NIL funds now that the historic $300 million donation from KU alumnus David Booth will be pouring in over the next handful of years.
Still, why spend it if it is not needed? Late Night will still be a fun event for students, families, and fans, and the main goal is primarily to get people excited for the basketball season, not for celebrity's to be the star of the show.
Not to mention, Snoop Dogg's performance in 2019 wasn't exactly the family-friendly fun the university intended when they chose him as the performer. Ever since then, many people have been opposed to bringing artists to the Fieldhouse, as the event is supposed to be catered to all ages.
The musical performers made headlines in the news, but it will certainly not be the end of the world if that tradition fades out.