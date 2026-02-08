Where Kansas Basketball Ranks in KenPom After Big Win vs Utah

Kansas continued its hot stretch on Saturday, rolling to its seventh consecutive victory with a comfortable home win over Utah. Although the Utes stayed in it early in the second half, KU pulled away down the stretch without ever allowing Utah to seriously threaten.



With the win, the Jayhawks extended what has been their most impressive stretch of basketball this season. It also served as a tune-up ahead of KU's looming matchup against No. 1 Arizona.

Following the contest, metric website KenPom updated its standings, with Kansas now sitting at No. 12 nationally. The only Big 12 teams ahead of it are Arizona (No. 1), Houston (No. 5), and Iowa State (No. 6).

Feb 7, 2026; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Utah Utes guard Terrence Brown (2) shoots against Kansas Jayhawks forward Flory Bidunga (40) and guard Tre White (3) during the first half at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Kansas Basketball's KenPom Ranking (Feb. 8)

Overall Ranking: No. 12 nationally

Offensive Efficiency: 121.1 (43rd nationally)

Defensive Efficiency: 93.5 (7th nationally)

Adjusted Tempo: 66.9 (200th nationally)

Strength of Schedule: +14.13 (3rd nationally)

KU sits 12th in the country right now, which would hypothetically place it on the No. 3 seed line in the NCAA Tournament. That ranking also closely mirrors the NCAA NET rankings, which currently has the team at No. 13.



Offensively, the Jayhawks slipped from 38th to 43rd in efficiency after the win. That drop is not surprising, considering they shot just 3-for-18 from 3-point range and committed 10 turnovers against a lackluster Utah defense.

Defensively, Kansas improved from eighth to seventh nationally and now allows just 93.5 points per 100 possessions. The Jayhawks have continued to defend at an elite level throughout this winning streak.



Strength of schedule and tempo moved very little, though both could shift once the top-ranked Wildcats come to town. Overall, the rankings remained mostly unchanged after Saturday's meeting.

Feb 7, 2026; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks head coach Bill Self reacts during the second half against the Kansas Jayhawks at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Change Since Big 12 Play Began

Several notable changes have occurred in the KenPom profile since the start of Big 12 play. Through the first 13 nonconference games, the Jayhawks were less effective offensively, posting a 117.8 offensive rating that ranked just 55th nationally.



They now sit at 43rd and have peaked as high as the top 35. The defense has remained consistent, with only a slight increase in rating due to stronger competition.

Kansas finished the calendar year ranked ninth defensively and now sits seventh in the country. The offensive tempo has also slowed, potentially indicating a heavier reliance on half-court sets now that Darryn Peterson is back and healthy.



While there is still room for improvement, there is a clear difference from where Bill Self's group was just a month ago. A win over the Wildcats would almost certainly place the Jayhawks in KenPom's top 10 tomorrow.