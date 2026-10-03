Kansas Basketball Keeping Tabs on Top-Ranked 2027 Recruit Beckham Black

The Kansas coaching staff has been staying active on the recruiting trail in recent weeks before the regular season approaches. Jayhawk assistants were spotted at a high-profile high school contest on Friday night between Southeastern Prep and Mater Dei.

College basketball analyst and 247 Sports expert Travis Branham says that KU had representatives watching top-ranked 2027 prospect Beckham Black, along with Texas head coach Sean Miller and Michigan scouts. Kansas hasn't been closely linked to Black throughout his recruitment process, but could Bill Self be making a late push for the blue-chip 17-year-old?

Sean Miller, Kansas, Michigan and more are at @brdrleague watching the nation’s No. 1 ranked recruit Beckham Black and Southeastern Prep taking on Mater Dei. pic.twitter.com/StOZmHxEWN — Travis Branham (@TravisBranham_) October 3, 2026

Black is the consensus No. 1 recruit in the Class of 2027 across all outlets (Rivals, 247 Sports, ESPN), and Kansas knows a thing or two about landing the top prospect in a high school class. It acquired the services of soon-to-be freshman Tyran Stokes this past offseason and Darryn Peterson the previous year — he and AJ Dybantsa traded the No. 1 ranking throughout the 2025 cycle (though we know who came out victorious in their lone meeting this season).

The Duncanville, Texas native is one of the most highly touted point guard prospects in recent memory. Standing at 6-foot-4, 190 pounds, he is an elite floor general who creates open shots for his teammates and has improved his offensive skill set tremendously.



Over the past two years, Black has undergone a complete physical transformation, gaining over 30 pounds and refining his game. He only emerged as the true No. 1 recruit this summer, when he averaged 21.7 points and 5.4 assists on the EYBL circuit with AB Elite and won a gold medal with the U17 FIBA World Cup team.

Beckham Black measured 6'1, 159 pounds two years ago. At OTE pro day, he measured 6'4, 191 pounds, while posting the top vertical (40 inches).



The game comes easily for the 17-year-old, who can really pass and is a much-improved shooter.



Consensus No. 1 recruit in 2027 class. pic.twitter.com/uuzFqErrWG — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) October 1, 2026

247 Sports Director of Scouting Adam Finkelstein wrote up a scouting report on Black in July. Here's what he had to say about him:



"Black is one of the highest floor point guard prospects we've seen in several years. He has a uniquely wide overlap of assets with positional size, innate competitiveness, poise, confidence, consistently developing skill, and an instinctive feel for the game," Finkelstein writes. "He's an excellent passer who rewards cutters, can make live dribble passes with either hand, has a knack for throwing typically risky jump passes, and can even manipulate help-side defenders with his eyes. He's also a vastly improved shooter, with a high release above his head, and an especially potent pull-up game."

AB Elite Beckham Black (0) looks toward the scoreboard during the third day of the 2026 Nike EYBL Peach Jam at Riverview Park Activities Center in North Augusta, S.C., on Thursday, July 16, 2026. AB Elite defeated Brad Beal Elite 76-63. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

There's an important caveat to consider in Black's decision, though. He is the younger brother of Orlando Magic guard Anthony Black, who helped Arkansas knock off the Jayhawks in the second round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament. The younger Black brother has already visited the Razorbacks' campus, also making trips to Florida, Texas, and North Carolina in September.



Offered by the program in May 2026, there was no indication that Kansas was initially pursuing Black heavily, but it wouldn't be surprising if Coach Self had a few tricks up his sleeve. The Jayhawks have entered recruitments late before and still emerged as a serious contender.

Fending off Arkansas will be no easy task, and then there's Black's local ties to the University of Texas as a state native. It's too early to know whether Coach Self can complete the trifecta of landing three consecutive No. 1 recruits, but don't be surprised if the Jayhawks become a more prominent name in his sweepstakes now that they're actively scouting him.

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