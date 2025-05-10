Kansas Basketball Legend Eyeing Return to Jayhawks on Coaching Staff
The coaching staff will look different next season for the Kansas Jayhawks, who recently lost longtime assistant Norm Roberts.
Roberts, who followed Bill Self to all four of his head coaching stints, gets to enjoy retirement after coaching collegiately for over 30 years. Now, it may not be long before Self replaces his right-hand man on the sidelines.
According to The Kansas City Star, KU legend and former Brooklyn Nets head coach Jacque Vaughn met with Self in Lawrence to discuss the coaching vacancy.
A two-time All-American, Vaughn played for the Jayhawks from 1993-1997, graduating as the program's all-time assists leader. He was named the Big Eight Player of the Year in 1996 and spent over a decade in the NBA as a backup point guard.
Vaughn was an assistant with the Nets until they fired Steve Nash in 2022, paving the way for him to land his first full-time head coaching gig. Brooklyn made the playoffs after Vaughn led the Nets to a 43-32 record, though they fired him midseason the next year.
Kansas Athletic Director Travis Goff confirmed the report in an interview, suggesting Vaughn's ties to KU could play a part in the hiring process.
Given his track record at the next level, Vaughn would do wonders for NBA hopefuls like Darryn Peterson and Flory Bidunga, who may need the guidance from a former pro player and coach.
If Vaughn were to join the coaching staff, he would immediately become a top assistant for the Jayhawks alongside Kurtis Townsend and Jeremy Case. One would have to imagine that Vaughn is a potential head coach in waiting for the aging Self.