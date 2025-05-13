Why Kansas Basketball Must Sign International Target Dame Sarr
Kansas head coach Bill Self and his staff’s offseason has been very, very good, but it could be great.
For a perennial national contender, and a college basketball blue blood, the expectations are sky-high year in and year out.
Has Self and his crew answered the bell? At times, yes – notably by landing top-ranked high school recruit Darryn Peterson.
But, in the transfer portal, the Jayhawks came up somewhat empty handed so far.
Guard Tre White from Illinois was KU's top transfer addition so far, and according to 247 Sports, he's just the 80th-ranked overall prospect.
He's an experienced veteran who averaged between 9.0 and 12.3 points throughout his first three seasons, and he fits with the ongoing theme of Kansas’ offseason:
Good, but not great.
All in all, the Jayhawks turned over nearly their entire roster – aside from big man Flory Bidunga – and put together the nation’s 22nd overall recruiting class (high school and transfer), according to 247 Sports.
For most programs, that’s a dream offseason, but for Kansas – and its legendary head coach – it’s just okay.
Fortunately, the offseason is far from over, and the Jayhawks appear poised to land one of the top remaining prospects in Italy’s Dame Sarr.
Although Kansas is expected to bring in the 18-year old phenom, it’s far from a done deal. That being said, the program isn't in a position to miss out on Sarr, and here’s why:
Incoming freshman Darryn Peterson is a difference-maker. Undoubtedly Kansas’ go-to presence on the offensive end next season, expect Peterson to flourish as a scorer and facilitator.
But aside from him, where does the offense go?
Transfer guard Jayden Dawson (Loyola-Chicago) is a solid choice, but he figures to specialize as a catch-and-shoot option (2.7 triples per game last season). White can get downhill and create for himself at times, but he has yet to be a top-three option for a winning program during his three collegiate seasons.
Flory Bidunga can make a legitimate argument as Kansas’ most impactful player next season, but his impact is felt on the boards, on the defensive end, and as a lob threat.
Cue Dame Sarr.
Few remaining available prospects – transfer portal and high school – can fill the scoring void alongside Peterson like Sarr could.
An athletic, lengthy guard with exceptional size - he measured over 6-foot-7 at the Nike Hoop Summit - and a solid frame, Sarr certainly has the physical tools.
Toss in a smooth stroke, an uncanny ability to attack the basket, and the finesse to finish with either hand, and it’s clear: Sarr is the full package.
While he’ll certainly face a learning curve like any freshman in college basketball, Sarr has the potential to immediately form one of the best freshman perimeter duos in the country with Peterson, and by the end of the season, potentially one of the best backcourts in the country – regardless of age.
Kansas doesn't just want him. It needs him.