Kansas Basketball Offers Sharpshooting Class of 2026 Forward

After making the trek to see Trey Thompson in person, Kansas offered the 6-foot-8 forward a scholarship on Wednesday.

Jackson Langendorf

Continuing to stay active in the high school recruiting ranks, Kansas extended three offers on Wednesday, two of which went to big men in the Class of 2027, and the third to a highly-skilled forward in the Class of 2026: Trey Thompson. 

Just days after watching Thompson compete on the 3SSB Circuit (Adidas) with his AAU squad, coach Bill Self and his crew officially gave the 6-foot-8 forward an offer.

A knockdown shooter with next-level length, Thompson gets his jumper off at will – and finds nylon at quite the efficient rate (shot 42.9 percent from deep during spring AAU). 

Not just a one-trick pony, Thompson is an instinctive cutter and can get downhill at times. Also a high-motor player, Thompson uses his size and springiness to make an impact on the offensive glass, and is a decent shot blocker. 

Although Thompson is ranked 149th by 247 Sports, his stock is rising with each performance. The Greeneville, Tennessee product currently holds offers from notable programs such as Indiana, UConn, and Purdue, who hosted Thompson for a visit in November of last year. 

Numerous other high-major programs have offered, while Kentucky and Tennessee are reportedly poking around. While the Jayhawks will certainly have their hands full in the Thompson sweepstakes, Self and his staff have proven their ability to land the nation’s most coveted prospects.

