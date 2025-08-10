Kansas One of Nine Schools To Offer NBA Legend’s Son JJ Crawford
JJ Crawford is the son of former NBA star Jamal Crawford, and you can see the resemblance in his game. Crawford is the best player in the Class of 2029 and already has 9 Division I offers.
Since June, the Kansas Jayhawks have been one of them. Crawford has racked up these offers all before playing a high school basketball game.
Crawford's recruitment is just starting to take off as he received his first offer from Montana on May 19 and his most recent one from Oregon on July 21.
Kansas offered right in the middle as they extended one to Crawford on June 22. The Jayhawks were the fifth school to offer.
The highly-rated guard has caught attention from big-name schools for his size and skills while playing top competition throughout his AAU season. The 6-foot-4 combo guard has been showcasing his talent with NW Rotary Rebels on the EYBL circuit.
Crawford just recently had a phenomenal tournament at the Nike EYBL Peach Jam, receiving recognition for being a tournament standout over multiple days.
As mentioned, Crawford has not even touched a high school court. He will attend Rainier Beach High School in Seattle, Washington.
Crawford will easily fit into the mix with his high school team after showing he can hold his own on the EYBL circuit.
Crawford can do it all. He shoots the ball at a high and efficient rate and can also find the open man. He is a quick, shifty guard, making it easy for him to get to his spots.
It's only a matter of time before Crawford draws in more offers, so it's a good look for Bill Self and Co. to be one of the first to offer and potentially build a relationship with Crawford.
Even though Crawford is so young, this is a player that the Jayhawks will want to get. The way things are looking, Crawford is just getting started and only getting better.
One school that will make it interesting if they offer is the University of Michigan. That is Jamal Crawford's alma mater, so who knows how much of an impact that can have on JJ's recruitment.
Nonetheless, Crawford's recruitment journey is very fresh and just taking off, so every school looks to have a fair shot at landing him for the time being.
Crawford still has four seasons left of AAU, so there is plenty of time for the Jayhawks to follow his journey and hopefully find him in Lawrence come the fall of 2029.